U.S. Women's Water Polo team enjoys Taylor Swift's Eras tour as they get early access to Paris Olympics Arena 

The U.S. Women's Water Polo team had a great time in Paris as they got to enjoy the Paris leg of Taylor Swift's Eras tour and enter the arena which is all set to host the Paris Olympics matches later this year. The team would be looking to etch their name in the history books during the Paris Olympic games as they eye their fourth consecutive gold medal this year.

The U.S. Women's Water Polo team's coach surprised them with tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour in the La Defence Arena in Paris. The singer was set to perform in the Arena on four dates. The La Defence Arena in Paris will be hosting the final medal matches for the Men's and Women's water polo in the Olympic Games.

The video of the team getting surprised with tickets was posted on the Official Instagram account of Team USA.

"Like we ARE in Paris. The U.S. women’s water polo team is going to see @taylorswift live at the same arena they will compete for a historic fourth-straight gold medal at the #ParisOlympics!," read the caption.

A popular American rapper shared a picture of the team from the concert in Paris.

"The crossover everyone needs @USAWP X @taylorswift13 Paris Eras Tour N2. Next time you see these girls they gonna be taking home the GOLD in this arena at the Paris Olympics," he tweeted.

U.S. Women's Water Polo team receives immense support from rapper Flavor Flav

The captain of the U.S. Women's Water Polo team, Maggie Steffens took to Instagram in a detailed post requesting more support for the team. She urged to increase exposure to women as they continue to pursue their dreams.

"Water polo, women’s water polo specifically, may not be the most popular sport or on everyone’s radar, but with women’s sports even more on the rise - I encourage everyone to give these women a try," read an excerpt from her detailed post.

Rapper Flavor Flav decided to step in and extend his unwavering support to the team.

" AYYY YOOO,,, as a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports - imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise," he wrote in the replies to the post.

Moreover, Flavor Flav announced that he will be the U.S. Women's Water Polo team's biggest cheerleader and wishes to see them win the gold medal in Paris.