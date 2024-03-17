UCLA Gymnastics vs Clemson Tigers Results: UCLA dominates by scoring highest ever team total since 2004

UCLA Gymnastics is celebrating The Bruins highest team total since 2004 and its third-highest score of all-time over Clemson Tigers on Senior Day in Pauley Pavilion. UCLA's The Bruins scored three perfect 10s, two by Selena Harris on the vault and uneven bars, and one by Chae Campbell on floor exercise.

Harris tied with two Olympians Jordan Chiles and Jamie Dantzscher for the second-highest score in school history. She won the all-around, with a career-high score of 39.900. And Campbell claimed victory on the floor, a first exercise for her since January 27.

UCLA Gymnastics highlighted its latest achievements on X (formerly Twitter):

"What. A. Day."

It shared Selena Harris's winning uneven bars routine:

"First career perfect 10 on bars for @Selena_harriss, and her second 10 today!"

UCLA Gymnastic also highlighted their highest team total in 20 years:

"198.550! Our highest team total since 2004 and our third-highest score of all-time!

Selena Harris emerges as one of the top gymnasts in UCLA Gymnastics

Selena Harris of the UCLA Bruins competes on the floor exercise.

Harris, 20, recorded 10s on her first two routines on the uneven bars and the vault against the Clemson Tigers in women's gymnastics. Speaking to Pac-12 Networks after Senior Day at UCLA, Harris was delighted after finishing with the second-highest all-around score in UCLA history.

Harris said:

"Our goal was to make a legacy today and we did that. So I am very proud of that."

The young gymnast shared that:

"We were actually training really hard to work on being present in the gym so I could transfer over to here and I'm very proud our whole lineup did that. I really worked on being present cuz I know I get really excited with my adrenaline."

When asked about her winning strategy, Harris said:

"I was very focused on my breathing, my cues, talking to myself positively and that is what happened, and then we just pulled that over to the bars and the same thing happened."

She commended the team for staying together. Harris added:

"Our biggest thing is staying connected throughout the meet. That's our biggest move as a unit so when we're together like this, we are unstoppable. That's our mindset."

Harris is a 19-time Level 10 Nevada state champion. She won the 2021 vault title when she scored a perfect 10. The young gymnast also claimed victory on the uneven bars at the 2022 Nastia Liukin Cup.