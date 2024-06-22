"Unbelievable" - Michael Johnson reacts to Sha'carri Richardson winning her heat despite a wobbly start at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

Michael Johnson, the four-time Olympic gold medalist recently commented on Sha'Carri Richardson's performance in the first round of the Women's 100m event. During the race on Friday (June 21), Richardson touched the finishing line in a staggering 10.88 seconds (just 0.05 seconds more than her personal best this season).

Even though the 24-year-old struggled in the initial part of the event, she accelerated superbly later on to top the charts in the first round of the trials. Richardson was followed by the two-time World Championships gold medalist, Melissa Jefferson and the former North Carolina University prodigy, McKenzie Long in the second and third place with run times of 10.91 seconds and 10.94 seconds, respectively.

Following her victory, Richardson opened up about how she kept going even after she stumbled at the beginning of the race. She said (via NBC Olympics):

"I definitely didn't have the start that I have been training for this moment. But still, not panicking, staying patient. And knowing that no matter what's going on, to continue to run my race."

Johnson, one of the most legendary track and field athletes of all time was all praises for the two-time World Championships gold medalist. He wrote on his X handle:

"Unbelievable!"

Following her heroics in the first round, Sha'Carri Richardson will next compete in the semifinals of the 100m trials that are scheduled for Saturday (June 22). Besides the Women's 100m event, the Texas native is also one of the contenders in the Women's 200m event of the trials in which she will face some prominent names such as Gabby Thomas and Abby Steiner.

Sha'Carri Richardson elaborates on how she blocks out the outside noise

Richardson at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Image Via: Getty Images)

Richardson, being a professional athlete, has to undergo and withstand numerous reactions from the fans. As one of the most promising track and field athlete in recent years, the fans all around America also embed their hopes and expectations on the 24-year-old.

Recently in an interview, the Texas native shared her way of staying out of all this outside noise. She said (via Yahoo Sports):

"I’ve created my own type of environment where I’m locked in on a day-to-day. With my family and my friends, I’m in this bubble and I don’t have to worry about the outside stuff getting in. It’s easy to maintain that motivation and focus."

During the interview, Sha'Carri Richardson also revealed that she listens to a lot of audiobooks and music to keep herself relaxed after the hard yards she put in during practice.