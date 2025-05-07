'Underwhelming and kinda buns but...' - Stephen Nedoroscik on difference between 1st and 2nd day of return to pommel horse training

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik highlighted the difference between his first and second day of returning to pommel horse training on social media. Nedoroscik specializes in the pommel horse event and has won numerous accolades, including an individual bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He has four U.S Pommel Horse Championships, which are tied for the most in U.S. history.

Nedoroscik recently competed on the reality show Dancing With the Stars and was a co-host on the show's live tour that concluded last month. He also competed on the show's 33rd season, where he finished in fourth place alongside his partner Rylee Arnold.

Nedoroscik took to Instagram to highlight the differences between his routine on his first day versus his second day after resumption of training. He wrote:

"Wasn’t gonna post for the first day back because it was underwhelming and kinda buns BUT SECOND DAY BACK WAS INSANE 🔥,"

The video showed that Nedoroscik looked more fluent and had more rhythm on his second day, highlighting just how quickly he can get back into the swing of things.

Stephen Nedoroscik reveals the reason why he chose to compete for Penn State University

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Olympic bronze medal winner Stephen Nedoroscik has revealed why he chose to represent Penn State in collegiate gymnastics. Before making his Olympic debut, Nedoroscik competed for the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he won two NCAA Championships in the pommel horse event in 2017 and 2018.

In an interview with Penn State University, Nedoroscik discussed his Penn State journey and revealed the reason why he chose to represent the university:

"So I had my club coach give me some tips and pointers, and he said that, Penn State has always had a really good program specifically for guys that want to do pommel horse. And when he said that, everything in my mind kind of like synced up. And I was like, he's right, like Penn State was beautiful. You know, they offered me, and you know, they have the history backing what I'm going to be doing there. So I was like, yeah, it's a no brainer. And that day I committed to Penn State," he said [9:00 onwards]

Stephen Nedoroscik performed at a remarkable level for the Nittany Lions and earned the 2020 Nissen-Emery Award as the nation’s top senior gymnast.

