“Unfortunately had to go home early” - Lindsey Vonn reveals why she had to cut Winter Olympics preparations short

Lindsey Vonn is currently gearing up for the upcoming Winter Olympics. As the American prepares for what promises to be an exciting year on the slopes, she recently revealed that she had to cut her summer preparation short by a day due to a unique reason.Vonn is undoubtedly one of the best skiers the sport has ever witnessed. The 40-year-old originally dominated the snow between 2001 and 2019, winning more than 80 World Cup races and four overall World Cup titles. While she first called time on her career in 2019, the Minnesota native returned to the slopes last year after a successful knee replacement surgery.Now, as she gears up for the second year of her comeback, Lindsey Vonn was recently forced to cut short her summer preparation in Chile by a day as she had to go home to see her dog Leo. Sharing a crucial update with fans on Instagram, the American wrote,“Thank you for an amazing summer preparation to everyone who helped make it happen, including Mother Nature! Couldn't have been better. Feeling healthy, grateful and excited for what's to come! Unfortunately had to go home a day early to see my boy Leo... my boy is getting old but still holding on. His strength gives me strength. We got this.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this year, Vonn lost her dog Lucy. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel passed away on March 30 after battling kidney failure.Lindsey Vonn shares a glimpse of her training session shenanigans with her teammatesVonn during a Team USA Photo Shoot (Image Source: Getty)Lindsey Vonn is an incredible personality on and away from the slopes. While her competitive streak has made her one of the most successful skiers of all time, the 40-year-old has never shied away from having some fun as she does the thing she loves.Recently, Vonn have fans a glimpse of the training session shenanigans she enjoys with her fellow Team USA skiers. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself trying out a dance trend with her teammates and wrote,“I'm not one for dances or trends...but when @therealmariskahargitay did it, and has a new season of SVU coming out.... I had to do it!! Thanks for helping me with my first dance @lauren_macuga @tricia_mangan. My younger, cooler teammates that are in the &quot;know&quot; about these things. This brightened my spirits.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn is currently focused on preparing for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. The American has revealed that she will be retiring once again post the 2026 Games.