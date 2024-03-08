United States dominates the Men's top 10 60m performances of all time - Complete list ft. Christian Coleman 

American sprinter Christian Coleman secured a gold medal in the 60m dash on the first day of the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow with a time of 6.41 seconds.

Travis Miller, NBC Sports Director of Social Media, recently shared the top performances of all time in the men's 60m race on X (formerly Twitter). The list is dominated by American sprinters, with Christian Coleman taking the top three spots.

Miller captioned the post:

"60m (King emoji)."

Coleman, 28, achieved his first 60m title in 2018. He shattered the 6.4s mark and created the world championship standard of 6.37 seconds. Coleman and Maurice Greene are the only sprinters to better the 6.4s mark.

"I think I am the greatest 60m runner" - Christian Coleman

Coleman at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

In an interview with NBC Sports following the 60m event in Glasgow, Christian Coleman opined that he is the "best ever" in the category.

"I know I've got a lot to do outdoors, but as far as the 60m goes, I feel like I'm the best ever, and I wanted to come out here and show that," he said.

"This is my event. I think I am the greatest 60m runner, 100 per cent. But the exciting part is that I feel like my ceiling is so much higher," he added.

The Atlanta sprinter also shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"I wanted to come out here and put on a show. It's going to give me tremendous momentum going into Paris 2024," he said.

"I am excited. It is 2024 and I am stepping into my prime mentally, physically and spirtually. I am going to have on my A-game and I feel confident I will be there (at the Olympics)," he added.