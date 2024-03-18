University of Central Oklahoma Wrestling Roster 2023-2024: Find out who will compete for the Bronchos this season

The University of Central Oklahoma wrestling team has been the most dominant program in the NCAA Division II for several years now. The Bronchos have claimed a total of 9 national championships, and are the current reigning champions.

Representing the school for the 2024 season are the likes of Dalton Abney, Gabe Johnson, Anthony DesVigne, and Shawn Streck. Abney is a two-time national champion in the 197 pound category, and is the only Bronco to have become a five-time All-American.

Gabe Johnson competes in the 157 pound category, and recently claimed his first ever national championship as part of the University of Central Oklahoma wrestling team. Over the years Johnson has racked up an impressive list of accolades, including earning All-American honors last season, as well as claiming silver at the rugged Midwest Classic and the Drury Open in 2023.

Anthony DesVigne boasts a record that includes two-time All-American, and a career totaling 60 wins. In 2023, he finished seventh at the nationals, after several impressive matches.

Meanwhile, University of Central Oklahoma wrestling’s Shawn Streck is a two time national champion and 2023’s Division II Wrestler of the Year. Last season had also seen Streck become the first Bronco to win a heavyweight championship, and he achieved the feat on the back of an unbeaten season.

University of Central Oklahoma wrestling: Complete Bronchos' roster

Dalton Abney (6'1" 197 lbs), Dominik Benedetto, Aiden Boline (5'7" 157 lbs), Dylan Brown (5'6" 149 lbs), Guy Clevenger (5'4" 125 lbs), Zane Coleman (5'10" 174 lbs), Bryce Dauphin (5'9" 157 lbs), Brady DeArmond (5'10" 157 lbs), Anthony DesVigne (5'11" 174 lbs), Jose Flores (5'8" 165 lbs), Kohner Gallagher (5'10" 184 lbs), Antonio George (5'9" 149 lbs), Grant Gober (5'8" 149 lbs), Barrett Haemker (5'11" 184 lbs), Barrett Hilton (5'5" 133 lbs), Dailey Jennings (5'7" 133 lbs), Gabe Johnson (5'8" 157 lbs), Hunter Jump (6'2" 174 lbs), Eli Kirk (5'6" 125 lbs), Jaxon Koeltzow (5'8" 141 lbs), Riley Kuder (5'6" 125 lbs), Dylan Lucas (5'6" 141 lbs), Trenton Lusk (5'10" 174 lbs), Leyton Manley (5'5" 133 lbs), Braden Morgan (6'2" 285 lbs), Studd Morris (5'0" 125 lbs), Shaun Muse (5'6" 141 lbs), Kaleb Owen (5'6" 165 lbs), Kohl Owen (5'8" 184 lbs), Ryder Ramsey, (5'8" 141 lbs), Jaxon Randall (5'11" 174 lbs), Peter Rolle (5'7" 141 lbs), Aden Sanders (5'5" 125 lbs), Seth Sarasua (6'0" 197 lbs), Emmanuel Skillings (6'1" 197 lbs), Garrett Steidley (5'5" 125 lbs), Shawn Streck (6'1" 285 lbs), Alex Sutterfield (285 lbs), Josh Taylor (5'7" 141 lbs), Tucker Waitman (5'10" 174 lbs), Garrett Wells (5'11" 184 lbs), Bam West (5'7" 149 lbs)

University of Central Oklahoma wrestling crowned back-to-back NCAA Championships

The 2024 University of Central Oklahoma wrestling team has proved exactly why the Bronchos are one of the best teams around, storming to their ninth NCAA Division II Championship on Saturday.

This marks a second-consecutive title for the team, and their ninth overall. The Bronchos came into the season as the favorites for the win, and they certainly delivered.

Back in February, the team remained unbeaten throughout the season to clinch their fourth straight Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association title.

For their national championship, the University of Central Oklahoma wrestling team scored a whopping 110 points, finishing 23.5 points ahead of runner up Lander University.