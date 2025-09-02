University of Kentucky athlete Laken Snelling arrested in horrifying infant death case, faces abuse of corpse charges

University of Kentucky student Laken Snelling, 21, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after the body of a newborn she gave birth to was found wrapped in a towel and placed inside a trash bag in a closet.

Ad

Laken Snelling was arrested on Sunday, August 31, after police were called to a residence near the campus in Lexington regarding an unresponsive infant, according to multiple reports. The case has drawn attention amid Kentucky’s strict abortion laws, which have largely prohibited abortions, including in cases of rape or incest, since 2022.

An arrest citation obtained by Lex 18 detailed the incident (via NBC News):

“Officers were dispatched to the listed suspect’s address regarding a deceased infant being located inside a closet. The infant was located wrapped in a towel inside a black trash bag. The listed offender was Mirandized and interviewed and admitted to giving birth. Furthermore, the listed suspect admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside a black trash bag, including the infant."

Ad

Trending

"In the process of cleaning the evidence of the birth, the listed suspect tampered with said evidence that proved she had given birth. By wrapping the infant in towels and placing it inside of a black trash bag, the listed suspect treated the corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” it further stated.

Ad

Following the investigation, police took Snelling into custody. She has been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. As per the NBC News broadcast, she is scheduled to appear before a Fayette County judge for her arraignment tomorrow afternoon.

Who is Laken Snelling?

Laken Snelling is a University of Kentucky student originally from White Pine, Tennessee. She has been a member of the university’s STUNT cheerleading team for the past three seasons. Snelling attended Jefferson County High School in White Pine, Tennessee, before joining the University of Kentucky.

Ad

The University of Kentucky confirmed Laken Snelling's involvement in the program, stating (via The Independent):

“We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police.”

Before the incident, Snelling had publicly shared aspirations of motherhood. Social media posts highlighted her goal of becoming a mother, which has added to public scrutiny following the death of her newborn.

The case is currently under investigation by Lexington authorities, and Laken Snelling remains held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More