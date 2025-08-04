  • home icon
  "Unsportsmanlike sh*t" - Kenny Bednarek throws shade at Noah Lyles following their heated finish at USATF Championships

"Unsportsmanlike sh*t" - Kenny Bednarek throws shade at Noah Lyles following their heated finish at USATF Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:47 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Kenny Bednarek talks about his altercation with Noah Lyles after the USATF Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Kenny Bednarek was recently involved in an altercation with fellow teammate and Olympic champion Noah Lyles at the USATF Nationals. The Olympic silver medalist had finished second in the finals of the men's 200m event.

At the end of the race, Bednarek pushed Lyles, following which the latter gave him a fierce stare. The two sprinters exchanged a few words, following which they shook hands a bit hesitatingly, and later posed for the camera as they received their medals.

Bednarek later opened up on the unexpected clash between the two athletes. He called out Noah Lyles for his 'unsportsmanlike' conduct. In his words,

"The summary is, don't do that to me. I don't do any of that stuff. It's not good character right there. That's pretty much it. At the end of the day, he won the race. I've got to give him props. He was the better man today."
also-read-trending Trending

Kenny Bednarek further mentioned,

"What he said didn't matter, it's just what he did. Unsportsmanlike **** and I don't deal with that. It's a respect factor. He's fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that's all I can say. Next time we line up, I'm going to win. That's all that matters."
Noah Lyles won the 200m event with a new seasonal best timing of 19.63 seconds. On the other hand, Kenny Bednarek stood second with a timing of 19.67 seconds, while Robert Gregory stood third with a timing of 19.80 seconds.

Kenny Bednarek opened up about his target for the LA Olympics 2028

Kenny Bednarek at the podium for Men's 200m finals at Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source : Getty]
Kenny Bednarek at the podium for Men's 200m finals at Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Kenny Bednarek once talked about his future targets after the Paris Olympics, especially for the upcoming edition scheduled to be held at Los Angeles in mid July, 2028. In a rather long note on his X account [formerly Twitter] just after the quadrennial event held at Paris, the 27-year-old sprinter wrote,

“2x Olympian and 2x Silver Medalist. Representing my country and Team USA is an honor I’ll never take lightly. Competing in three events this year has taught me so much, and it’s only fueled my hunger for more. LA 2028 is in my sights and I’m aiming for one thing: 3 gold medals.”
Bednarek further thanked his fans for their immense support as he added,

“I’m filled with gratitude for this incredible journey. Walking onto the track and hearing the crowd roar my name every single time is a feeling I’ll never forget. The support I’ve received this year, whether in person, online or back home has been overwhelming in the best way possible. It was so much more than I could’ve imagined and it made me genuinely happy and deeply appreciative of all of you.”

Kenny Bednarek participated in the men's 100m, the men's 200m and the men's 4x100m relay event at the Paris Olympics last year. While Bednarek finished seventh in the finals of the 100m, and was disqualified along with the rest of the relay team in the 4x100m relay finals, he ended his campaign on a respectable note by winning a second consecutive silver medal in the men's 200m finals.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
