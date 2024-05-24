US Gymnastics Championships 2024: Updated schedule and session rosters

The US Gymnastics Championships 2024 are slated to begin in Texas, home of Simone Biles, in just a handful of days. With an abundance of talent and a long list of gymnasts both old and new, fans will now be getting two sessions of seeing some of the USA’s best athletes get down on the mat.

On Friday, USA Gymnastics, the governing body of the sport, announced that the national championships will now feature two sessions for the senior women's events due to a dense field. With this, the federation also announced a new schedule for the competition.

At the US Gymnastics Championships, it will be the second session that most viewers will train their focus on. The roster for that batch includes Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Suni Lee.

While Douglas was originally meant to compete at the US Classic, her withdrawal from that competition means that this outing at the Dickies Arena will be the first time these three gymnasts perform in the same competition.

Also in the roster for session two are the likes of World Champions Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Joscleyn Roberson, Trinity Thomas and many more. Meanwhile, the first session will also feature some promising up-and-comers, with the likes of Simone Rose, Kieryn Finnell, and Jayla Hang scheduled to participate then.

The senior women will be first scheduled to compete on Friday, the 31st of April. The first session takes place between 1:45 PM and 4:00 PM, while the second session is set for 6:45 PM - 9:00 PM.

After a day of rest, the women will be back in action at Fort Worth on Sunday, the second of June. The first and second sessions will take place between 12:45 PM - 3:00 PM and 5:45 PM - 8:00 PM respectively.

US Gymnastics Championships: Full schedule

All times noted are CT and subject to change:

Thursday, 30/05/2024

1:30PM - 4:00PM CT: Junior Men's Day 1

7:00PM - 9:30PM CT: Senior Men's Day 1

Friday, 31/05/2024

1:45PM - 4:00PM CT: Junior/Senior Women's Day 1

6:45PM - 9:00PM CT: Senior Women's Day 1

Saturday, 01/06/2024

1:30PM - 4:00PM CT: Junior Men's Day 2

7:00PM - 9:30PM CT: Senior Men's Day 2

Sunday, 02/06/2024

12:45PM - 3:00PM CT: Junior/Senior Women's Day 2

5:45PM - 8:00PM CT: Senior Women's Day 2

US Gymnastics Championships: Full session rosters

Here are the full session rosters for the senior women's events at the US Gymnastics Championships:

Senior Session 1

Ly Bui, Chloe Cho, Norah Christian, Nicole Desmond, Reese Esponda, Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang, Cambry Haynes, Madray Johnson, Evey Lowe, Nola Matthews, Taylor McMahon, Annalisa Milton, Malea Milton, Zoey Molomo, Marissa Neal, Jazlene Pickens, Brooke Pierson, Hezly Rivera, Simone Rose, Lacie Saltzmann, Audrey Snyder, Izzy Stassi, Brynn Torry, Sabrina Visconti, CaMarah Williams

Senior Session 2

Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Dulcy Caylor, Jordan Chiles, Kayla DiCello, Amélia Disidore, Gabby Douglas, Tatum Drusch, Addison Fatta, Jazmyn Jimenez, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Jong, Sunísa Lee, Myli Lew, Kaliya Lincoln, Konnor McClain, Joscelyn Roberson, Ashlee Sullivan, Tiana Sumanasekera, Trinity Thomas, Kelise Woolford, Leanne Wong, Lexi Zeiss