US Olympic alternate gymnast Tiana Sumanasekera announces decision to skip World Championships due to concerning reason

American gymnast Tiana Sumanasekera, selected for the US team heading towards the FIG World Championships, announced her decision to skip the tournament. The US Olympic alternate gymnast for the Paris Olympics explained on her social media why she had to make the decision.

Sumanasekera recently announced the decision to skip the final selection event for the FIG World Championships, which shall be held in Jakarta in October. She posted a note about the same on her Instagram story.

The teenage gymnast mentioned the reasons behind her decision as she wrote:

"Hi, I have decided to join UCLA early and start my college experience. As my ankle is still quite sensitive, I wanted to ensure I get the needed rest and recovery going into the freshman season of my college. So unfortunately, I will not be participating in the World Selection Camp. Although Worlds was my biggest goal this year, I wanted to make the smartest decision for myself. I am beyond excited to start my college career and can't wait for this upcoming season. Go Bruins and see you next year, Elite Gymnastics."

Screengrab of Tiana Sumanasekara's Instagram story (Image Source: Tiana Sumanasekera's Instagram)

Due to the aforementioned ankle injury, Sumanasekera had to skip the US Classic held a few months ago. The official Instagram page of US Gymnastics backed her decision, as they posted on their Instagram story:

"We can't wait to cheer you on in college and we'll see you back on the elite stage soon"

Tiana Sumanasekera was one of the non-traveling alternate gymnasts for the US team selected for the Paris Olympics last year. She was recently a part of the US team that won the team event gold medal at the Pan American Gymnastics Championships held this year.

When UCLA Bruins head coach praised the efforts of Tiana Sumanasekera

UCLA head coach praised Tiana Sumanasekera for her skills (Image Source: Getty)

UCLA Bruins head coach Junelle McDonald was all praises for Tiana Sumanasekera when she signed up for the collegiate program in early 2025. In an interview with the official website of the UCLA Bruins, McDonald hoped that she would lead the team in the future.

"Tiana has an incredible artistic style and a world-class skill set in her gymnastics. She is an incredibly determined and motivated competitor who will make an immediate all-around impact on our team. With her positive and kind demeanor and her extensive competition experience, Tiana will be an incredible Bruin teammate and leader for us in the years to come," McDonald said.

Tiana Sumanasekera will join the UCLA Bruins for the 2026 season. She will join Olympic champion Jordan Chiles, who led the Bruins to the finals of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

