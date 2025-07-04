US Olympic athlete Taliyah Brooks gives insight on her lawsuit against USATF after tragic incident due to negligence on track

American heptathlete Taliyah Brooks recently provided her insight on the lawsuit against the US Athletics Track and Field. The 30-year-old Olympian had sued the authorities over a tragic incident at the 2021 US Olympic trials held in Eugene, Oregon.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram profile, Brooks provided information about the current case and its subsequent updates. She also mentioned that the Indiana Supreme Court is investigating this matter.

Brooks recounted in the video about the tragedy at the US Olympic trials, where she had collapsed due to heat exhaustion, and how there were no basic facilities for the athletes, like an ambulance.

"Now you may or may not remember this incident from 2021, when I passed out during the Olympic trials. I passed out due to heat exhaustion, there was NO Ambulance at the track meet. That's all about this story. There's a lawsuit that's been going on since 2022. This is where the lawsuit starts essentially [sharing the USATF form]. To compete at any US Champs, we sign this form. It essentially says that you will not hold them responsible for negligence. If you do, then they can sue you for lawyer fees."

Taliyah Brooks last participated at the John Green Texas Invitational in June 2025, where she missed out on a medal in the heptathlon.

Who is Taliyah Brooks?

All about Taliyah Brooks [Image Source : Getty]

Taliyah Brooks is an American heptathlete who specializes in the event. Last year, she recorded a personal best of 6408 points at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Brooks was born on February 8, 1995, to Robert Brooks and Diann Clark in Wichita Falls, Texas. She completed her early education at SH Rider High School and then attended the University of Arkansas for higher studies.

Brooks joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a collegiate athlete. She won the pentathlon event at the 2018 NCAA Championships after finishing second in the previous two editions.

Taliyah Brooks was all set to make her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to heat exhaustion, she collapsed midway through the event.

Despite the setback, Taliyah Brooks made a strong comeback, representing the USA at various international tournaments. She qualified for the Paris Olympics last year alongside the likes of Anna Hall and Chari Hawkins. While Hawkins finished last out of the 21 athletes who completed all the events, and Hall finished fifth overall, Brooks finished 11th with a total of 6258 points.

