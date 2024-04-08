Olympic rowing hopefuls for the USA team gathered at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida to compete for their tickets to Paris. Only five spots were taken at the event, but 16 others still have a chance to prove themselves at the qualification regatta May 19-21 in Lucerne, Switzerland, and still book their ticket to Paris.

Princeton's Kara Kohler earned her third trip to the Olympics after winning the women's singles sculls, beating Margaret Fellows and Cicely Madden to finish second and third respectively. Kohler previously won bronze in the quadruple sculls event at the London Olympics in 2012.

“It’s a relief,” Kohler said after qualifying for Paris 2024. “There was a lot of stress leading up to that race because you’ve got to be on for that one race. It’s a dream come true to go to the Olympics again. I’m pumped.”

Oliver Bub and William Bender both qualified for the men's pair for Paris 2024. The pair will compete in their very first edition of the Olympics in the French Open.

Bub said that it was a dream for him to secure qualification for the Olympics and that it was something he dreamed about for a long time.

“For me, it’s a dream come true. I think this is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, so to come out here and get it done on the day means a lot," Bub said.

In the women's pairs, Princeton’s Jessica Thoennes and Azja Czajkowski also booked their spots in the Paris Olympics. Thoennes, who was previously a part of the United States' Women's Eight team in Tokyo 2020, said:

“My dream has been to be an Olympian. I was lucky enough to do that in Tokyo and now I am beyond thrilled that I get to do it with Azja in the pair for Paris.”

Thoennes was also a part of the United States Women's Eight team that won silver at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

US Olympic & Paralympic Rowing Trials 2024: Full Results

Here are the results for the US Olympic & Paralympic Rowing Trials:

Men's single sculls Time Trial:

#1. Jacob Plihal- 6:41.80

#2. Eliot Putnam- 6:43.73

#3. Cedar Cunningham- 6:48.07

Women's single sculls Time Trial:

#1. Kara Kohler- 7:15.92

#2. Margaret Fellows- 7:22.65

#3. Cicely Madden- 7:28.76

Men's double sculls Time Trial:

#1. Ben Davison / Sorin Koszyk- 5:57.77

#2. Christopher Bak / Kory Rogers- 6:33.01

Men's pair Time Trial:

#1. Oliver Bub / William Bender- 6:19.74

#2. Ezra Carlson / Alexander Hedge- 6:22.90

#3. Anders Weiss / Alexander Richards- 6:24.96

Women's pair Time Trial:

#1. Jessica Thoennes / Azja Czajkowski- 7:01.76

#2. Hannah Paynter / Hannah Heideveld- 7:05.54