US Olympic Swimming Trials 2024: List of qualified NCAA swimmers ft Jack Alexy and Destin Lasco

The 2024 NCAA Swimming Championships are done with, but for several medalists from Indianapolis, the US Olympic Swimming Trials await as their next big challenge.

Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Luke Hobson, Baylor Nelson, and Owen McDonald all gave astounding performances at the Championships, and will now be turning their focus to the trials in June.

Alexy is a five-time World Championships medalist, including one gold in the 4x100m medley relay. Competing at this year's NCAA Championships, the California Golden Bear won a whopping six medals, helping his team to second place in the event.

Alexy’s teammate Destin Lasco will also be making an appearance at the US Olympic Swimming Trials later this year. In Indianapolis, Lasco claimed his third consecutive 200-yard backstroke title, breaking the NCAA and US Open records on the way.

The trials will also welcome Texas junior Luke Hobson who recently became a five-time national champion, after claiming his second consecutive 200-yard freestyle title.

Hobson’s fellow Longhorn Baylor Nelson will be joining him in June. At the NCAA Championships, Nelson won bronze in the 400-yard individual medley with an impressive time of 3:37.46, shattering the school record in the event.

Wrapping things up with an appearance in four events at the US Olympic Swimming Trials will be Arizona State University's Owen McDonald. The youngster took two medals from the NCAA Championships and will be hoping to make his Olympic debut later in the year.

US Olympic Swimming Trials: When and where to watch

The US Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled to be held between the 15th and the 23rd of June, in Indianapolis for the first time in a century. In another first, the event will take place on the football field of the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans excited to watch the country's best swimmers live in action can purchase tickets from the USA Swimming website, with prices varying depending on the type of pass. Audiences can either opt for a single-session ticket, a single-day ticket, or an all-session pass. A single session ticket starts from USD 15, and the most expensive all-sessions passes are available for USD 1,700.

For those who cannot make it to Indiana, a live stream of the US Olympic Trials will be available on NBC's Peacock network.