US Olympic Track and Field Trials: Full TV Schedule, live streaming details & more

The US Olympic track and field trials are fast approaching, and fans finally have access to the full broadcast schedule for the competition.

Like most US Olympic qualifying events, NBC has the rights to broadcast the track and field trials, and will be doing so throughout the eight days of competition in Eugene, Oregon. On most days, the channel will stream certain finals on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, some heats and finals will also be shown on the USA Network.

While the US Olympic track and field trials are scheduled to take place between the 21st and 30th of June, 25th and 26th are rest days for participants and will have no events. On other days, fans can expect to see many of the top athletes from the United States line up in a bid to make it to the Paris Olympics.

Some of them who will be in action in Eugene include World Champions Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, Sydney McLaughlin, Ryan Crouser, Chase Jackson, and many more.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full NBC broadcast schedule

Here is the full broadcast schedule for the US Olympic track and field trials. All times notes are ET and subject to change.

Friday, June 21st

6:30-9 PM - Finals - USA Network, Peacock

9:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 22nd

9:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 23rd

8;30 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Monday, June 24th

8:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Thursday, June 27th

8:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

11 - 11:45 PM - Heats - Peacock

Friday, June 28th

8:00 - 10 PM - Finals - USA Network, Peacock

10 - 11:00 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 29th

8:00 - 10 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 30th

7:30 - 8:30 PM - Finals - NBC Peacock

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full event schedule for all ten days

Meanwhile, for those who aren't content with catching just a slice of the US Olympic track and field trials, the full schedule offers an array of events bound to keep you hooked. Tickets for the competitions can be found on the USATF website.

DAY 1 - Friday, June 21, 2024 Evening Session

15:20 400m Men's R1 15:30 Javelin Throw Men's Q 15:48 400m Women's R1 16:17 800m Women's R1 16:30 High Jump Dec Men's A & B 16:49 3000m Steeplechase Men's R1 17:22 1500m Men's R1 17:50 Pole Vault Men's Q 17:53 100m Women's R1 18:15 Shot Put Men's Q 18:22 5000m Women's R1 18:50 Triple Jump Women's Q 19:05 400m Dec Men's Heats 19:27 10,000m Men's Final

DAY 2 - Saturday, June 22, 2024 Morning Session

10:00 110m Hurdles Dec Men's Heats 11:08 Discus Throw Dec Men's A & B 13:17 Pole Vault Dec Men's A & B

DAY 2 - Saturday, June 22, 2024 Evening Session

16:45 Long Jump Men's Q 17:00 High Jump Women's Q 17:15 Javelin Throw Dec Men's A & B 18:00 100m Women's SF 18:20 Triple Jump Women's Final 18:22 100m Men's R1 18:40 Shot Put Men's Final 18:54 1500m Men's SF 19:14 400m Women's SF 19:38 1500m Dec Men's Final 19:50 100m Women's Final

DAY 3 - Sunday, June 23, 2024 Morning Session

10:00 100m Hurdles Hep Women's Heats 11:23 High Jump Hep Women's A & B

DAY 3 - Sunday, June 23, 2024 Evening Session

17:00 Hammer Throw Women's Final 17:30 Master's 800m Women's Ex 17:38 Master's 800m Men's Ex 17:45 Pole Vault Men's Final 17:48 100m Men's SF 18:10 Shot Put Hep Women's A & B 18:11 800m Women's SF 18:35 400m Men's SF 18:40 Javelin Throw Men's Final 18:58 400m Women's Final 19:07 3000m Steeplechase Men's Final 19:26 200m Hep Women's Heats 19:49 100m Men's Final

DAY 4 - Monday, June 24, 2024 Morning Session

10:00 Long Jump Hep - A Women's A & B 11:10 Javelin Throw Hep Women's A

DAY 4 - Monday, June 24, 2024 Evening Session

17:00 Discus Throw Women's Q 17:05 110m Hurdles Men's R1 17:15 High Jump Women's Final 17:25 Long Jump Men's Final 17:47 1500m Men's Final 17:59 3000m Steeplechase Women's R1 18:37 800m Hep - A Women's Heats 18:48 800m Hep - B Women's Heats 18:59 400m Men's Final 19:09 5000m Women's Final 19:32 800m Women's Final

Day 5 - Tuesday, June 25, 2024,

No Competition

DAY 6 - Wednesday, June 26, 2024

No Competition

DAY 7 - Thursday, June 27, 2024 Evening Session

16:30 800m Men's R1 16:55 Discus Throw Women's Final 17:00 High Jump Men's Q 17:01 110m Hurdles Men's SF 17:23 1500m Women's R1 17:51 200m Women's R1 18:18 Long Jump Women's Q 18:20 400m Hurdles Men's R1 18:45 Discus Throw Men's Q 18:49 400m Hurdles Women's R1 19:18 3000m Steeplechase Women's Final 19:33 200m Men's R1 20:03 5000m Men's R1

DAY 8 - Friday, June 28, 2024 Evening Session

16:00 Javelin Throw Women's Q 16:30 Hammer Throw Men's Q 17:28 100m Hurdles Women's R1 17:55 Pole Vault Women's Q 17:58 1500m Women's SF 18:20 Triple Jump Men's Q 18:21 400m Hurdles Men's SF 18:44 800m Men's SF 19:06 200m Women's SF 19:15 Shot Put Women's Q 19:28 200m Men's SF 19:50 110m Hurdles Men's Final

DAY 9 - Saturday, June 29, 2024 Morning Session (Springfield)

7:30 20 km Race Walk Men's Final 7:31 20 km Race Walk Women's Final

DAY 9 - Saturday, June 29, 2024 Evening Session

16:30 Discus Throw Men's Final 17:04 100m Hurdles Women's SF 17:20 Long Jump Women's Final 17:27 200m Women's Final 17:41 400m Hurdles Women's SF 17:50 Shot Put Women's Final 18:09 10,000m Women's Final 18:49 200m Men's Final

DAY 10 - Sunday, June 30, 2024 Evening Session

15:15 Pole Vault Women's Final 15:15 Hammer Throw Men's Final 15:30 High Jump Men's Final 15:55 Triple Jump Men's Final 16:10 Javelin Throw Women's Final 16:30 5000m Men's Final 16:51 800m Men's Final 17:00 100m Hurdles Women's Final 17:09 1500m Women's Final 17:20 400m Hurdles Men's Final 17:29 400m Hurdles Women's Final

