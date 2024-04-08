  • home icon
US Olympic Track and Field Trials: Full TV Schedule, live streaming details & more

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Apr 08, 2024 08:37 IST
US Olympic Track and Field Trials broadcast schedule
The US Olympic track and field trials are fast approaching, and fans finally have access to the full broadcast schedule for the competition.

Like most US Olympic qualifying events, NBC has the rights to broadcast the track and field trials, and will be doing so throughout the eight days of competition in Eugene, Oregon. On most days, the channel will stream certain finals on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, some heats and finals will also be shown on the USA Network.

While the US Olympic track and field trials are scheduled to take place between the 21st and 30th of June, 25th and 26th are rest days for participants and will have no events. On other days, fans can expect to see many of the top athletes from the United States line up in a bid to make it to the Paris Olympics.

Some of them who will be in action in Eugene include World Champions Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, Sydney McLaughlin, Ryan Crouser, Chase Jackson, and many more.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full NBC broadcast schedule

Here is the full broadcast schedule for the US Olympic track and field trials. All times notes are ET and subject to change.

Friday, June 21st

6:30-9 PM - Finals - USA Network, Peacock

9:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 22nd

9:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 23rd

8;30 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Monday, June 24th

8:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Thursday, June 27th

8:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

11 - 11:45 PM - Heats - Peacock

Friday, June 28th

8:00 - 10 PM - Finals - USA Network, Peacock

10 - 11:00 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 29th

8:00 - 10 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 30th

7:30 - 8:30 PM - Finals - NBC Peacock

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full event schedule for all ten days

Meanwhile, for those who aren't content with catching just a slice of the US Olympic track and field trials, the full schedule offers an array of events bound to keep you hooked. Tickets for the competitions can be found on the USATF website.

DAY 1 - Friday, June 21, 2024 Evening Session

15:20

400m

Men's

R1

15:30

Javelin Throw

Men's

Q

15:48

400m

Women's

R1

16:17

800m

Women's

R1

16:30

High Jump Dec

Men's

A & B

16:49

3000m Steeplechase

Men's

R1

17:22

1500m

Men's

R1

17:50

Pole Vault

Men's

Q

17:53

100m

Women's

R1

18:15

Shot Put

Men's

Q

18:22

5000m

Women's

R1

18:50

Triple Jump

Women's

Q

19:05

400m Dec

Men's

Heats

19:27

10,000m

Men's

Final

DAY 2 - Saturday, June 22, 2024 Morning Session

10:00

110m Hurdles Dec

Men's

Heats

11:08

Discus Throw Dec

Men's

A & B

13:17

Pole Vault Dec

Men's

A & B

DAY 2 - Saturday, June 22, 2024 Evening Session

16:45

Long Jump

Men's

Q

17:00

High Jump

Women's

Q

17:15

Javelin Throw Dec

Men's

A & B

18:00

100m

Women's

SF

18:20

Triple Jump

Women's

Final

18:22

100m

Men's

R1

18:40

Shot Put

Men's

Final

18:54

1500m

Men's

SF

19:14

400m

Women's

SF

19:38

1500m Dec

Men's

Final

19:50

100m

Women's

Final

DAY 3 - Sunday, June 23, 2024 Morning Session

10:00

100m Hurdles Hep

Women's

Heats

11:23

High Jump Hep

Women's

A & B

DAY 3 - Sunday, June 23, 2024 Evening Session

17:00

Hammer Throw

Women's

Final

17:30

Master's 800m

Women's

Ex

17:38

Master's 800m

Men's

Ex

17:45

Pole Vault

Men's

Final

17:48

100m

Men's

SF

18:10

Shot Put Hep

Women's

A & B

18:11

800m

Women's

SF

18:35

400m

Men's

SF

18:40

Javelin Throw

Men's

Final

18:58

400m

Women's

Final

19:07

3000m Steeplechase

Men's

Final

19:26

200m Hep

Women's

Heats

19:49

100m

Men's

Final

DAY 4 - Monday, June 24, 2024 Morning Session

10:00

Long Jump Hep - A

Women's

A & B

11:10

Javelin Throw Hep

Women's

A

DAY 4 - Monday, June 24, 2024 Evening Session

17:00

Discus Throw

Women's

Q

17:05

110m Hurdles

Men's

R1

17:15

High Jump

Women's

Final

17:25

Long Jump

Men's

Final

17:47

1500m

Men's

Final

17:59

3000m Steeplechase

Women's

R1

18:37

800m Hep - A

Women's

Heats

18:48

800m Hep - B

Women's

Heats

18:59

400m

Men's

Final

19:09

5000m

Women's

Final

19:32

800m

Women's

Final

Day 5 - Tuesday, June 25, 2024,

No Competition

DAY 6 - Wednesday, June 26, 2024

No Competition

DAY 7 - Thursday, June 27, 2024 Evening Session

16:30

800m

Men's

R1

16:55

Discus Throw

Women's

Final

17:00

High Jump

Men's

Q

17:01

110m Hurdles

Men's

SF

17:23

1500m

Women's

R1

17:51

200m

Women's

R1

18:18

Long Jump

Women's

Q

18:20

400m Hurdles

Men's

R1

18:45

Discus Throw

Men's

Q

18:49

400m Hurdles

Women's

R1

19:18

3000m Steeplechase

Women's

Final

19:33

200m

Men's

R1

20:03

5000m

Men's

R1

DAY 8 - Friday, June 28, 2024 Evening Session

16:00

Javelin Throw

Women's

Q

16:30

Hammer Throw

Men's

Q

17:28

100m Hurdles

Women's

R1

17:55

Pole Vault

Women's

Q

17:58

1500m

Women's

SF

18:20

Triple Jump

Men's

Q

18:21

400m Hurdles

Men's

SF

18:44

800m

Men's

SF

19:06

200m

Women's

SF

19:15

Shot Put

Women's

Q

19:28

200m

Men's

SF

19:50

110m Hurdles

Men's

Final

DAY 9 - Saturday, June 29, 2024 Morning Session (Springfield)

7:30

20 km Race Walk

Men's

Final

7:31

20 km Race Walk

Women's

Final

DAY 9 - Saturday, June 29, 2024 Evening Session

16:30

Discus Throw

Men's

Final

17:04

100m Hurdles

Women's

SF

17:20

Long Jump

Women's

Final

17:27

200m

Women's

Final

17:41

400m Hurdles

Women's

SF

17:50

Shot Put

Women's

Final

18:09

10,000m

Women's

Final

18:49

200m

Men's

Final

DAY 10 - Sunday, June 30, 2024 Evening Session

15:15

Pole Vault

Women's

Final

15:15

Hammer Throw

Men's

Final

15:30

High Jump

Men's

Final

15:55

Triple Jump

Men's

Final

16:10

Javelin Throw

Women's

Final

16:30

5000m

Men's

Final

16:51

800m

Men's

Final

17:00

100m Hurdles

Women's

Final

17:09

1500m

Women's

Final

17:20

400m Hurdles

Men's

Final

17:29

400m Hurdles

Women's

Final

Poll : Will Noah Lyles manage to break any of Usain Bolt's records?

Yes

No

0 votes

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
