US Olympic Track and Field Trials: Full TV Schedule, live streaming details & more

The US Olympic track and field trials are fast approaching, and fans finally have access to the full broadcast schedule for the competition.
Like most US Olympic qualifying events, NBC has the rights to broadcast the track and field trials, and will be doing so throughout the eight days of competition in Eugene, Oregon. On most days, the channel will stream certain finals on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, some heats and finals will also be shown on the USA Network.
While the US Olympic track and field trials are scheduled to take place between the 21st and 30th of June, 25th and 26th are rest days for participants and will have no events. On other days, fans can expect to see many of the top athletes from the United States line up in a bid to make it to the Paris Olympics.
Some of them who will be in action in Eugene include World Champions Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, Sydney McLaughlin, Ryan Crouser, Chase Jackson, and many more.
US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full NBC broadcast schedule
Here is the full broadcast schedule for the US Olympic track and field trials. All times notes are ET and subject to change.
Friday, June 21st
6:30-9 PM - Finals - USA Network, Peacock
9:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 22nd
9:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 23rd
8;30 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
Monday, June 24th
8:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
Thursday, June 27th
8:00 -11 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
11 - 11:45 PM - Heats - Peacock
Friday, June 28th
8:00 - 10 PM - Finals - USA Network, Peacock
10 - 11:00 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 29th
8:00 - 10 PM - Finals - NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 30th
7:30 - 8:30 PM - Finals - NBC Peacock
US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024: Full event schedule for all ten days
Meanwhile, for those who aren't content with catching just a slice of the US Olympic track and field trials, the full schedule offers an array of events bound to keep you hooked. Tickets for the competitions can be found on the USATF website.
DAY 1 - Friday, June 21, 2024 Evening Session
DAY 2 - Saturday, June 22, 2024 Morning Session
DAY 2 - Saturday, June 22, 2024 Evening Session
DAY 3 - Sunday, June 23, 2024 Morning Session
DAY 3 - Sunday, June 23, 2024 Evening Session
DAY 4 - Monday, June 24, 2024 Morning Session
DAY 4 - Monday, June 24, 2024 Evening Session
Day 5 - Tuesday, June 25, 2024,
No Competition
DAY 6 - Wednesday, June 26, 2024
No Competition
DAY 7 - Thursday, June 27, 2024 Evening Session
DAY 8 - Friday, June 28, 2024 Evening Session
DAY 9 - Saturday, June 29, 2024 Morning Session (Springfield)
DAY 9 - Saturday, June 29, 2024 Evening Session
DAY 10 - Sunday, June 30, 2024 Evening Session
