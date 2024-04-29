US Open Wrestling Championships 2024 U17 freestyle results ft. Samuel Sanchez and Keanu Dillard 

The US Open Wrestling Championships were held in Las Vegas, Nevada between April 27 and 28. The championships consist of brackets for various age groups such as U20s and U17s.

Ever since its prominence, the US Open Wrestling Championships has grown to be one of the most prestigious annual wrestling tournaments in the circuit. Besides, the event also provides a platform for young aspiring stars to showcase their talent in front of the global stage.

Even though every age bracket in the US Open Wrestling Championships 2024 showed valor, grit, and determination, the U17 freestyle category was a bit special because of the amazing performance produced by the young guns. The U17 freestyle event saw young stars such as Samuel Sanchez (45kg), Keanu Dillard (55kg), and Henry Aslikyan (48kg) dominate the event with their amazing prowess and skillset.

With all this said, let's dig deeper into the results of the U17 freestyle of the US Open Wrestling Championships 2024.

US Open Wrestling Championships: Complete results

Here is the complete result list of all the weight brackets from the event of the US Open Wrestling Championships:

45 kg category:

First semi-finals- Samuel Sanchez (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) beat Brandon Bickerton (Seasons Freestyle Club), 8-0

Second semi-finals- Sean Kenny (New Jersey) beat Justin Farnsworth (Steller Trained Wrestling), 7-4

Finals- Samuel Sanchez beat Sean Kenny, 8-2

48 kg category:

First semi-finals- Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham Community Charter High School Wrestling) beat Cameron Sontz (Edge Wrestling), 3-2

Second semi-finals- Turner Ross (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) beat Brayden Wenrich (Grit Mat Club), 5-2

Finals- Henry Aslikyan beat Turner Ross, 2-0

51 kg category:

First semi-finals- Domenic Munaretto (Illinois) beat Arseni Kikiniou (Poway wrestling), 4-4

Second semi-finals- Alex Rozas (AllStar Wrestling Club) beat Alexander Pierce (Big Game Wrestling Club), 10-2

Finals- Domenic Munaretto beat Alex Rozas, 5-0

55 kg category:

First semi-final- Keanu Dillard (Steller Trained Wrestling) beat Lincoln Sledzianowski (Pennsylvania), 2-0

Second semi-finals- Slater Hicks (Central Coast Regional Training Center) beat Titan Friederichs (MN Elite Wrestling Club), 11-0

Finals- Keanu Dillard beat Slater Hicks, 4-0

60 kg category:

First semi-finals- Jayden Raney (Union County High School Wrestling) beat Tyler Dekraker (integrity Wrestling Club), 13-2

Second semi-finals: Jordyn Raney (Union County High School Wrestling) beat Clinton Shephard (Howe Wrestling School), 11-0

Finals: Jordyn Raney beat Jayden Raney, 16-7

65 kg category:

First semi-finals: Kellen Wolbert (Askren Wrestling Academy) beat Derek Barrows (Bear Cave Wrestling Club), 16-5

Second semi-finals: Nathaniel Askew (Tar Heel Wrestling Club) beat Tylor Traves (Legacy Dragons), 4-4

Finals: Nathaniel Aksew beat Kellen Wolbert, 9-0

71 kg category:

First semi-finals- Kyler Knaack (Immortal Athletics) beat Jayden James (New Jersey), 9-7

Second semi-finals- Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort High School Wrestling) beat Cooper Rowe (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 5-1

Finals- Melvin Miller beat Kyler Knaack, 10-0

80 kg category:

First semi-finals: Emmitt Sherlock (HeadHunters Wrestling Club) beat Liam Crook (Kaukauna High School Wrestling), 7-0

Second semi-finals: Caeleb Dennee (CrassTrained) beat Ryder Wilder (Camden County High School Wrestling), 5-2

Finals: Emmitt Sherlock beat Caeleb Dennee, 9-5

92 kg category:

First semi-finals: Elijah Diakomihalis (New York) beat Kaleb Jackson (New Jersey), 5-2

Second semi-finals: Dreshaun Ross (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) beat Cason Howle (Blue Chip Wrestling Club), 7-1

Finals: Dreshaun Ross beat Elijah Diakomihalis, 14-2