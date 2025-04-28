US Open Wrestling Championships U17 and U20 Results: Penn State dominates, Bo Bassett loses but watches his brother clinch title

The US Open Wrestling Championships 2025 concluded on April 27, 2025. The U17 division's finals took place on April 26, which witnessed multiple top-notch wrestlers deliver terrific performances, and on the other hand, U20 division's witnessed wrestlers in stellar showdowns in the finals on April 27.
The U17 men's freestyle featured a few elite members, including Keegan Bassett, Aaron Stewart, and more. On the other hand, the U20 semifinal was an unfortunate one for Bo Bassett, who fell short of making the final of the 65kg category. He was bested by Luke Stanich, who represents LVWR, with a scoreline of 5-2. Stanich triumphed over Pierson Manville in the finals.
Penn State dominated the championships as its five wrestlers won the titles in the U17 and U20 categories. Wrestlers including Jayden James, who won the U17's 71kg bracket; PJ Duke in the U20 backet; William Henckel (U20); Connor Mirasola (U20), and more of the Penn State wrestlers showcased their dominance.
Here are the names of the U17 wrestlers who won the finals of the US Open Wrestling Championships and will also represent Team USA at the 2025 U17 World Championships. It also includes the names of the wrestlers who won the finals of the U20 bracket.
Results for U17 finals at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships
The results of the world team qualifiers in the U17s at the US Open Wrestling Championships.
U17 Freestyle World Team Qualifiers
45 - Keegan Bassett (BMHS)
48 - Ariah Mills (RWA)
51 - Samuel Sanchez (TMWC)
55 - Grey Burnett (BTW)
60 - Ashton Besmer (DWC)
65 - Arseni Kikiniou (POWR)
71 - Jayden James, KTC
80 - Aaron Stewart, TEUW
92 - Tanner Hodgins, STWC
110 - Alex Taylor, BMW
U17 Greco-Roman World Team Qualifiers
45 - Thales Silva, ISW
48 - Ariah Mills, RWA
51 - Carter Shin, PWA
55 - Alexander Pierce, BGWC
60 - Will Detar, TEPE
65 - Arseni Kikiniou, POWR
71 - Dominic Wilson, R4WC
80 - Isai Fernandez, TMWC
92 - David Calkins Jr, LHSW
110 - Alex Taylor, BMW
Results of the U20 men's freestyle finals of the US Open Wrestling Championships
The 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships results in the U20 division (via FloWrestling):
Freestyle Finals
57 -Anthony Knox (SCRT) over Antonio Mills (RWA) (TF 12-2 (3:50))
61- Kyler Larkin (VALI) over Sam Herring (YGWC) (Dec 10-5)
65 - Luke Stanich (LVWR) over Pierson Manville (AWC) (Dec 6-0)
70 - PJ Duke (KTMW) over Melvin Miller (BMH) (Dec 8-5)
74 - Ladarion Lockett (CRTM) over Joseph Sealey (NLTM) (Dec 5-2)
79 - William Henckel, BWC over Brock Mantanona, CKWC (Dec 12-8)
86 - Max McEnelly, MIRT over Aeoden Sinclair, TSWC (Dec 5-3)
92 - Connor Mirasola, NLTM over Cody Merrill, CRTM (Dec 5-1)
97 - Justin Rademacher, BDWR over Camden McDanel, NWTC (Dec 8-7)
125 - Cole Mirasola, NLTM over Dreshaun Ross (SWA) (Dec 7-5)
U20 Greco-Roman finals
55 - Caleb Noble, TEUW over Titan Friederichs, MEWC (TF 12-4 (5:24))
60 - Manuel Saldate, GOLD over Treygen Morin, SWC (Dec 11-10)
63 - Landon Drury, NNN over Ned Kauffman, LAWC (TF 9-0 (1:24))
67 - Pierson Manville, AWC over Amryn Nutter, CWCS (TF 10-0 (5:43))
72 - Wyatt Medlin, IRTC over Jude Randall, BPDW (Dec 7-0)
77 - Leister Bowling IV, HWC over Omaury Alvarez, LUWC (TF 9-1 (1:37))
82 - Gavin Ricketts, KENT over Cody Kirk, STWR (TF 13-3 (5:26))
87 - Nick Nosler, SIR over Adam Waters, STW (TF 8-0 (5:13))
97 - Quinlan Morgan, JWC over Cittadino Tuttle, PWC (F 0:31)
130 - Shilo Jones, BWC over Torin Forsyth, MWC (Dec 6-4)