US Open Wrestling Championships U17 and U20 Results: Penn State dominates, Bo Bassett loses but watches his brother clinch title

The US Open Wrestling Championships 2025 concluded on April 27, 2025. The U17 division's finals took place on April 26, which witnessed multiple top-notch wrestlers deliver terrific performances, and on the other hand, U20 division's witnessed wrestlers in stellar showdowns in the finals on April 27.

Ad

The U17 men's freestyle featured a few elite members, including Keegan Bassett, Aaron Stewart, and more. On the other hand, the U20 semifinal was an unfortunate one for Bo Bassett, who fell short of making the final of the 65kg category. He was bested by Luke Stanich, who represents LVWR, with a scoreline of 5-2. Stanich triumphed over Pierson Manville in the finals.

Penn State dominated the championships as its five wrestlers won the titles in the U17 and U20 categories. Wrestlers including Jayden James, who won the U17's 71kg bracket; PJ Duke in the U20 backet; William Henckel (U20); Connor Mirasola (U20), and more of the Penn State wrestlers showcased their dominance.

Ad

Trending

Here are the names of the U17 wrestlers who won the finals of the US Open Wrestling Championships and will also represent Team USA at the 2025 U17 World Championships. It also includes the names of the wrestlers who won the finals of the U20 bracket.

Results for U17 finals at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

The results of the world team qualifiers in the U17s at the US Open Wrestling Championships.

Ad

U17 Freestyle World Team Qualifiers

45 - Keegan Bassett (BMHS)

48 - Ariah Mills (RWA)

51 - Samuel Sanchez (TMWC)

55 - Grey Burnett (BTW)

60 - Ashton Besmer (DWC)

65 - Arseni Kikiniou (POWR)

71 - Jayden James, KTC

80 - Aaron Stewart, TEUW

92 - Tanner Hodgins, STWC

110 - Alex Taylor, BMW

U17 Greco-Roman World Team Qualifiers

45 - Thales Silva, ISW

48 - Ariah Mills, RWA

51 - Carter Shin, PWA

55 - Alexander Pierce, BGWC

60 - Will Detar, TEPE

65 - Arseni Kikiniou, POWR

Ad

71 - Dominic Wilson, R4WC

80 - Isai Fernandez, TMWC

92 - David Calkins Jr, LHSW

110 - Alex Taylor, BMW

Results of the U20 men's freestyle finals of the US Open Wrestling Championships

The 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships results in the U20 division (via FloWrestling):

Freestyle Finals

57 -Anthony Knox (SCRT) over Antonio Mills (RWA) (TF 12-2 (3:50))

61- Kyler Larkin (VALI) over Sam Herring (YGWC) (Dec 10-5)

Ad

65 - Luke Stanich (LVWR) over Pierson Manville (AWC) (Dec 6-0)

70 - PJ Duke (KTMW) over Melvin Miller (BMH) (Dec 8-5)

74 - Ladarion Lockett (CRTM) over Joseph Sealey (NLTM) (Dec 5-2)

79 - William Henckel, BWC over Brock Mantanona, CKWC (Dec 12-8)

86 - Max McEnelly, MIRT over Aeoden Sinclair, TSWC (Dec 5-3)

92 - Connor Mirasola, NLTM over Cody Merrill, CRTM (Dec 5-1)

97 - Justin Rademacher, BDWR over Camden McDanel, NWTC (Dec 8-7)

125 - Cole Mirasola, NLTM over Dreshaun Ross (SWA) (Dec 7-5)

Ad

U20 Greco-Roman finals

55 - Caleb Noble, TEUW over Titan Friederichs, MEWC (TF 12-4 (5:24))

60 - Manuel Saldate, GOLD over Treygen Morin, SWC (Dec 11-10)

63 - Landon Drury, NNN over Ned Kauffman, LAWC (TF 9-0 (1:24))

67 - Pierson Manville, AWC over Amryn Nutter, CWCS (TF 10-0 (5:43))

72 - Wyatt Medlin, IRTC over Jude Randall, BPDW (Dec 7-0)

77 - Leister Bowling IV, HWC over Omaury Alvarez, LUWC (TF 9-1 (1:37))

82 - Gavin Ricketts, KENT over Cody Kirk, STWR (TF 13-3 (5:26))

Ad

87 - Nick Nosler, SIR over Adam Waters, STW (TF 8-0 (5:13))

97 - Quinlan Morgan, JWC over Cittadino Tuttle, PWC (F 0:31)

130 - Shilo Jones, BWC over Torin Forsyth, MWC (Dec 6-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More