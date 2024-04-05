US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024: Top wrestlers to watch out for at Last Chance Qualifier ft. Brandon Courtney, David McFadden

The US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024 starts on April 19 in Penn State and over 100 wrestlers have qualified for this much-awaited event in different groups.

However, preceding the main event, the Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled to take place from April 6 to 7 in Fairfax, Virginia, which will determine the players who will fill the remaining 18 spots.

Brandon Courtney, champion over three top wrestlers in the Arizona State in the redshirt sophomore season, and David McFadden, four-time NCAA Qualifier will be among the wrestlers contesting in the US national team.

If he qualifies at the Last Chance Qualifier, Courtney, the three-time Arizona state champion, is one of the wrestlers anticipated to compete in the 57 kg men’s freestyle category at the US Wrestling Trials. McFadden (86 kg) is another wrestler who could potentially surprise with his performance.

William Girard, competing in 57 kg, Ruben Calderon in 65 kg, Joseph Sealey in 74 kg, and Austin Hedrick in the 86 kg men's freestyle categories are among the wrestlers to watch for in the US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024 Last Chance Qualifier.

The women’s freestyle entries will feature Victoria Pena and Charlotte Fowler in the 50 kg and Clare Booe and Melanie Mendoza in the 53 kg category. Ashley Ikner and Shani Tyson will participate in the 62 kg women’s freestyle, among others.

The US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024 will ascertain wrestlers who will stand in for Team USA in weight classes

The US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024 serves as the final phase of qualification for US team members in both men's freestyle and women's freestyle wrestling.

Currently, the US team has certified 13 out of 18 weight classes for the 2024 Olympic games and the trials will ascertain the wrestler to represent Team USA in those weight classes.

All classes will feature a challenge sequence of many wrestlers. The winners will advance to the Saturday best-of-three championship series against the automatic qualifier of the weight class to the finale. The series champion will proceed to the Olympics.

Team USA has to authorize five weight classes for the Olympics 2024: 57 kg and 65 kg in men's freestyle and 60 kg, 67 kg, and 77 kg in Greco-Roman. The champions in these series will then have to contest at the world qualifier in May to be qualified for their weight class for the US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024.

Penn State will anchor the Trials on April 19 and 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center.