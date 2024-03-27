USA athletes competing at World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 ft. Allie Ostrander, Weini Kelati

Allie Ostrander and Weini Kelati are part of Team USA for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.

Ostrander, 27, returned to cross country running earlier this year and came in fourth at the USATF Cross Country Championships. This qualified her for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade.

Kelati claimed the top spot at the USATF Cross Country Championships 10km women's race in January wherein she clocked 32:58.6. In 2023, she finished 21st at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst.

Athletes on Team USA for World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024

For the upcoming World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Ostrander and Kelati make up Team US with Anthony Rotich, Emmanuel Bor, Reid Buchanan, Ellie Shea, Zariel Macchia, and Allie Zealand.

Here's who all are on Team USA for Belgrade:

Senior Women

Katie Camarena, Emma Grace Hurley, Weini Kelati, Cailie Logue, Abby Nichols, Allie Ostrander

U20 Women

Mary Bonner Dalton, Maddie Gardiner, Zariel Macchia, Jolena Quarzo, Ellie Shea, and Allie Zealand

Senior Men

Christian Allen, Emmanuel Bor, Reid Buchanan, Anthony Camerieri, Ahmed Muhumed, Anthony Rotich

U20 Men

Noah Breker, Birhanu Harriman, Aidan Jones, Kole Mathison, Berkley Nance, Kevin Sanchez.

Kasey Knevelbaard, who is a Pan-American 5000m champion, will lead the mixed relay team. This team includes Ella Donaghu, Katie Izzo, and John Reniewicki.

485 athletes from 51 teams to compete at World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024

2023 World Cross Country Championships

Serbia is set to host 485 athletes from 51 teams worldwide in Belgrade for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024. The event commences on March 30.

Jacob Kiplimo, a world and Olympic bronze medalist for over 10,000m, is set to defend his world cross-country title. The Ugandan long-distance runner won the senior men's race at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst 2023.

Kiplimo, 23, told World Athletics that he enjoys being a world-class athlete. He said:

"I'm happy when people talk about me. I like being a role model for young Ugandan athletes."

The world record holder shared that Joshua Cheptegei, the current world record holder for 5000m and 10,000m, is his biggest sporting rival. Kiplimo said he is looking forward to the championships and competing with athletes from around the world.