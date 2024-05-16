USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2024 Results: Brandon McNulty & Taylor Knibb secure top places to earn their spots for the Paris Olympics

The 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships are slated from Tuesday, May 14, 2024, to Sunday, May 19, 2024. The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships made its inaugural appearance in Charleston, West Virginia, which was earlier held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Pro Road National Championships featured multiple events, including the elite men’s and elite women’s time trials, men's and women's junior 17 and 18 categories, and the U-23 category for male and female cyclists. The latter two categories are held for the first time alongside the elite athletes' events.

The start and finish lines for all the event categories are in downtown Charleston. The athlete finishing at the top of the elite men's and women's categories was eligible to secure the Olympic berth.

Brandon McNulty clinches a place to compete at his second Olympics during the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships 2024

Brandon McNulty of Team United States rides during the Men's Individual time trial on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on July 28, 2021 in Oyama, Shizuoka, Japan.

Brandon McNulty clinched a spot to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics after dominating the elite men's category, clocking a stunning time of 37:42.08.

He left behind Tyler Stites and Neilson Powless, who registered 38:40.2 and 38:44.17, respectively. McNulty will compete in his second Olympics. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he finished in sixth place with a time of 6:06.33.

Taylor Knibb clocked 41:54.69 and secured the spot in the women's elite race at the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships to compete in her first Olympics by defeating Kristen Faulkner and Amber Leone Neben, registering 42:05.88 and 42:44.53, respectively.

The results for the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships are given below:

Women Elite Results:

Taylor Knibb - 41:54.69 Kristen Faulkner - 42:05.88 Amber Leone Neben - 42:44.53 Ruth Edwards - 42:48.11 Lauren Stephens - 43:36.46 Melisa Rollins - 45:07.99 Alia Shafi - 45:14.88 Veronica Ewers - 45:51.67 Coryn Labecki - 46:06.86 Allison Mrugal - 46:38.01

Men Elite Results:

Brandon McNulty - 37:42.08 Tyler Stites - 38:40.22 Neilson Powless - 38:44.17 Viggo Moore - 39:15.26 Michael Garrison - 39:24.05 Brock Mason - 39:33.08 Alexey Vermeulen - 39:37.66 Joshua Lebo - 39:45.28 Brendan Rhim - 39:53.87 Jadon Jaeger - 39:59.21

Women U-23 Results:

Betty Hasse - 45:38.85 Chloe Patrick - 47:51.28 Ella Brenneman - 48:00.55 Nicole Steinmetz - 48:11.64 Cassidy Hickey - 48:58.54 Ella Sabo - 49:26.26 Mia Aseltine - 49:29.01 Gabriella Dixon - 54:05.20

Men U-23 Results:

Artem Shmidt - 38:52.17 Troy Fields - 39:52.27 Owen Cole - 39:52.59 Colby Simmons - 39:59.44 Luke Arens - 40:12.99 Gabriel Shipley - 40:26.70 Kellen Caldwell - 40:27.80 Quinn Felton - 40:37.99 Cole Kessler - 40:58.15 Garin Kelley - 41:00.10