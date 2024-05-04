USA Fencing Team at Paris Olympics 2024: Complete list of qualified athletes

USA Fencing announced the final athletes who will represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics in fencing, bringing the total number to 20.

The fencing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics are slated from July 27 to August 4 at the Grand Palas strip at the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France. A total of 212 fencers will vie to achieve the glorious victory across twelve medal events in three weapons, including foil, épée, and sabre.

USA Fencing released a list of 20 athletes, including previous Olympians and world champions. On that note, let's take a look at the USA athletes qualified for the world's prestigious sporting event.

Two-time world champion Miles Chamley-Watson secures a spot to represent USA Fencing in Paris after missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Miles Chamley-Watson of the United States competes during a Men's Foil Team Quarterfinal bout at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Miles Chamley-Watson booked his ticket for the 2024 Paris Olympics after missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification due to a knee injury. He secured a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the team men's foil event.

He will be joined by Maia Weintraub, a two-time All-American from Princeton University. Jackie Dubrovich will also compete in women's foil in Paris. She secured a silver and a bronze medal in the team events at the 2022 and 2019 world championships, respectively. The 29-year-old represented the United States of America at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2023 individual sabre world champion, Eli Dershwitz has secured his spot to compete in Paris, along with the Harvard Crimson senior Mitchell Saron and Colin Heathcock, an 18-year-old, who will compete in his first Olympics. The USA Fencing athletes competing in the epee event will include Hadley Husisian, Anne Cebula, and Margherita Guzzi Vincenti.

While Guzzi Vincenti competed at the 2022 World Championships, Husisian represented the nation in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. Anne Cebula has been a two-time Division I national champion in the women's epee team in 2016 and 2023.

A complete list of athletes in the USA Fencing team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics along with their events is given below:

Anne Cebula (epee)

Maia Chamberlain (sabre, team event only)

Jackie Dubrovich (foil)

Margherita Guzzi Vincenti (epee)

Kat Holmes (epee, team event only)

Hadley Husisian (epee)

Lee Kiefer (foil)

Lauren Scruggs (foil)

Tatiana Nazlymov (sabre)

Magda Skarbonkiewicz (sabre)

Elizabeth Tartakovsky (sabre)

Maia Weintraub (foil, team event only)

Miles Chamley-Watson (foil, team event only)

Eli Dershwitz (sabre)

Filip Dolegiewicz (sabre, team event only)

Colin Heathcock (sabre)

Nick Itkin (foil)

Alexander Massialas (foil)

Gerek Meinhardt (foil)

Mitchell Saron (sabre)