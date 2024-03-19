USA gymnastics March Elite Devlopment camp 2024: Complete list of gymnasts who came together in Katy, Texas ft Alessia Rosa and Allie Cordes

The USA Gymnastics' Elite Development Camps always see some great up-and-coming talent in attendance, and March’s event was no different. Present at the Stars Gymnastics Sports Centre in Katy, Texas were the likes of Alessia Rosa, Allie Cordes, Tiraia Ballard, Leah Higgins, and more.

This camp is a part of USA Gymnastics’ Elite Development Program, under which the federation supports talented gymnasts as well as coaches and helps them transition to elite-level training while encouraging enjoyment of the sport.

The camps see the participation of many promising youngsters from across the nation, as they receive guidance from National Team staff and clinicians. Gymnasts in attendance also get a chance to identify the start values of their routines, and other parts of their programs to help them grow as competitors.

USA Gymnastics Elite Development Camp: Full list of attendees

Here is a list of all the 30 athletes who attended the 2024 Elite Development Camp:

lyla Adkins

Sadie Goldberg

Tiraia Ballard

Blake Green

Brooke Bazan

Avery Haines

Charleigh Bullock

Brianna Heath

Aaliyah Campos

Charlotte Henk

Giana Carroll

Leah Higgins

Allie Cordes

Kyndall Keys

Kennedy Emerling

Mavie Fitzgerald

Alessandra Gaines

Maya Kosarikova

Greta Krob

Sapphire Martin

Anslee McCauley

Gabbie Mitchell

Amariah Moore

Alessia Rosa

Mary Sizemore

Elaina Sliney

Kylie Smith

Ansley Stevens

Trinity Wood

Mattie Mae Young

USA Gymnastics: Men's junior team wins third consecutive DTB Pokal Cup

Meanwhile, the USA gymnastics men's junior team had a fantastic outing in Germany last week, storming to their third consecutive victory at the DTB Pokal Cup.

The team, consisting of Hasan Aydogdu, Sasha Bogonosiuk, Adam Lakomy, Kiran Mandava, and Nathan Roman, posted a total of 236.282 for their win. Joining them on the podium were Italy and France, with scores of 233.496 and 232.294 respectively.

Individually, the men's junior team claimed seven medals for the country in Stuttgart. Lakomy clinched gold in the still rings and picked duo bronze in both the vault and horizontal bar. Meanwhile, Mandava on the pommel horse and parallel, and Bogonosiuk did the same on the floor.

Elsewhere, the senior men's team also finished with gold. The quintet of Cameron Bock, Riley Loos, Yul Moldauer, Curran Phillips, and Shane Wiskus finished on top of the podium, while Phillips individually took the win for the parallel bars.