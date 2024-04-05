USA Gymnastics Olympic trials: Complete schedule, where to watch and more

The USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials are nearly here, and they'll be the last stop for American gymnasts before they head to Paris to seek glory at the Games.

The trials will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a day after the USA Gymnastics Championships get done in the same city. While the nationals will be held in the Minneapolis Convention Centre, Olympic selections will be organized in the Target Centre between June 27 and 30.

The qualifying standards for the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials will be different for men and women. Men can qualify for the event either by being named to the Men’s Senior National Team (including Senior Development Team) following the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, or by a petition approved by the Men’s Senior Selection Committee.

Meanwhile, the women's trials will be an invite-only event. There are guaranteed to be at least twelve entries, with two of those sports going to the top all-around performers at the national championships. The remaining ten athletes will be chosen from among the senior competitors at the nationals and petitioned athletes, given that they meet the required criteria.

In action in Minneapolis will be the likes of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong, and many more, promising fans a delightful few days of action.

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: Full schedule

Here is the full schedule for the upcoming trials:

Thursday, June 27 – 5:30-8:00 p.m. – Men’s Day 1 (doors open at 4:00 p.m.)

Friday, Jun 28 – 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Women’s Day 1 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 29 – 2:00-5:00 p.m. – Men’s Day 2 (doors open at 12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 30 – 7:30-10:00 p.m. – Women’s Day 2 (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

(Please note that all times are CT and subject to change)

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: Where to watch

Fans who can't get down to Minnesota to catch the action live will still be able to keep up with every minute of the trials as they happen. The USA Network and Peacock will be broadcasting the first day of the event, while NBC and Peacock bring the competition to you on your screens from June 28th through the 30th.