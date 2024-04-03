The USA Gymnastics April Women's Artistic Selection event is done, and the names for this month's international assignments have been announced. A five-person team will represent America at the City of Jesolo Trophy Seniors, City of Jesolo Trophy Juniors, and the Pacific Rim Championships.

Dulcy Caylor, who topped the charts with a 52.950 at the selection, will be spearheading the American challenge at the City of Jesolo Trophy Seniors. Caylor recently clinched gold in the mixed team event at the DTB Pokal Cup in Germany, and finished fifth in the all-around at the Winter Cup.

Caylor will be joined in Italy by her DTB Pokal Cup teammate Katelyn Jong. Jong has had a strong start to her year, clinching silver in the uneven bars at the Winter Cup, before winning bronze in the same event at the Baku World Cup.

Rounding out the team will be Hezly Rivera, the 2024 Winter Cup balance beam champion and all-around & floor exercise bronze medalist, Tiana Sumanasekera, the 2023 Pan American Games champion, and Auburn Gymnastics’ Eveylynn Lowe.

Meanwhile, the USA Gymnastics team for the City of Jesolo Trophy Juniors consists of Lavi Crain, Addy Fulcher, Jaysha McClendon, Claire Pease, and Tyler Turner.

For the Pacific Rim Championships, 2022 NCAA Champion Trinity Thomas will be leading the American pack. She will be joined by Kieryn Finnell, the 2023 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships silver-medalist in the all-around, and bronze-medalist on the uneven bars.

Jayla Hang, Madray Johnson, and Simone Rose will be accompanying Thomas and Finnell in Colombia. The City of Jesolo Trophy is scheduled to be held on the 20th and 21st of April, while the Pacific Rim Championships take place between the 21st and 28th of the month.

USA Gymnastics: Women's Rhythmic team for the Pacific Rim Championships

While Trinity Thomas and Co. will represent USA Gymnastics at the women’s artistic events at the Pacific Rim Championships, the women's rhythmic gymnastics team is looking equally strong.

The team will be led by nine-time Pan American Championships gold medalist Megan Chu. Accompanying Chu will be the likes of Isabella Chong, the all-around champion of the 2024 Rhythmic Challenge.

Jaelyn Chin, Dawn Kim, Yana Golovan, and Natalia de la Rosa will also be heading to Colombia for the Pacific Rim Championships. The last time the championships were held was in 2018, in the same city, with America taking gold in the rhythmic senior all-around and team, as well as the junior all-around and team.