USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships 2024 Update: Selection Criteria and host University released

The USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships are here, and they're bound to be a blast. For the first time in the competition’s history, the West Chester University in Pennsylvania will be the host for the top six teams.

These Championships are the time for Division II and III gymnastics programs to shine, and the qualifiers have already delivered some delightful performances. The six teams that will be competing in West Chester University on through the 12th to 14th of April are Lindenwood University, Texas Woman's University, U.S Air Force Academy, Brown University, hosts West Chester University, and Cornell University.

Lindenwood is the top seed going into the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships, with an incredible NQS of 195.940. Texas is next with an NQS of 195.575, while the U.S Air Force Academy is the third seed with a 195.155. Brown, West Chester, and Cornell makeup seeds four to six.

The competition will begin with session one on Friday, April 12 at 2 PM ET, where Texas, Cornell and the Air Force will take on each other. There will also be several individual gymnasts in competition. Session two will feature West Chester, Brown and Lindenwood in action, alongside another bunch of individual qualifiers.

The top two teams from each session will fight it out in the finals on April 13th, Saturday, at 7 PM. Meanwhile the top five individual scorers from each session will move forward to the individual finals on Sunday, April 14 at 1 p.m

USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships 2024: Individual qualifiers

The USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships will also feature individual gymnasts vying to end up on the podium at the end of the competition. Like the teams, these athletes were also chosen based upon their NQS in a particular event.

Here is the full list of the individual gymnasts who have qualified for the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships:

All-around

Krystin Johnson (Talladega),

Lola Sepulveda (Bridgeport),

Morgan Price (Fisk),

Alexa Chuy (Talladega),

Abigail Kenney (Bridgeport).

Vault

Lexi Bracher (Southern Connecticut State), Brianna Dorr (Southern Connecticut State),

Kylie Sitty (Southern Connecticut State), Sophia Ruecher (Southern Connecticut State),

Libby Allen (Southern Connecticut State),

Ava Kelly (Southern Connecticut State), Hanna Zebdi (Southern Connecticut State),

Nova Staruk (Bridgeport),

Kieran Ross (Bridgeport),

Emily Hernandez (Bridgeport),

Allyah Reed-Hammon (Fisk),

Lacey Wedge (Centenary),

Sophie Schmitz (Centenary),

Landyn Williams (Talladega).

Balance Beam

Libby Allen (Southern Connecticut State),

Gabriela Dinisoe (Southern Connecticut State),

Alexa Melanson (Southern Connecticut State),

Angel Lee (Southern Connecticut State), Angelina Stanfa (Southern Connecticut State),

Emiley Kahl (Southern Connecticut State),

Liberty Mora (Fisk),

Emily Hernandez (Bridgeport),

Hannah Barry (Bridgeport),

Olivia Imbarlina (Bridgeport),

Molly McAleavey (Bridgeport),

Alondra Maldonado (Talladega),

Amy Foret (Centenary),

Rylie Molina (Centenary),

Ciniah Rosby (Fisk).

Uneven Bars

Kylie Sitty (Southern Connecticut State), Sophia Ruecher (Southern Connecticut State),

Gigi Mastellone (Southern Connecticut State),

Jayci Jordan (Southern Connecticut State),

Audrey Arnold (Southern Connecticut State),

Gabriela Dinisoe (Southern Connecticut State),

Sophie Schmitz (Centenary),

Samantha Nokes (Bridgeport),

Olivia Imbarlina (Bridgeport),

Catherine Aucoin (Bridgeport),

Kiora Peart-Williams (Talladega),

Jamilia Duffus (Talladega).

Floor

Kylie Sitty (Southern Connecticut State), Sophia Ruecher (Southern Connecticut State),

Libby Allen (Southern Connecticut State),

Ava Kelly (Southern Connecticut State), and Hanna Zebdi (Southern Connecticut State),

Alexa Melanson (Southern Connecticut State),

Erica Beyer (Southern Connecticut State),

Nova Staruk (Bridgeport),

Kieran Ross (Bridgeport),

Lacey Wedge (Centenary),

Catherine Aucoin (Bridgeport),

Alondra Maldonado (Talladega),

Olivia Williams (Centenary),

Jada Reece (Fisk).