USA Marathon Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes who will represent the nation ft. Fiona O'Keeffe and Clayton Young

With only 50 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, six athletes have paved their way to make it to the USA Marathon Team. The Marathon event will be held on August 10, 2024, in the French capital.

The USA Marathon Team will be headlined by Fiona O'Keeffe. She competed in her first marathon event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials, scheduled on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The 26-year-old dominated the pack in the women's marathon, clocking an impressive time of 2:22.10 to earn her spot for Paris, leaving behind Emily Sisson and Dakotah Lindwurm, who registered 2:22.42 and 2:25.31, respectively.

Emily Sisson will step on the marathon route in Paris as one of America's favorite athletes. She holds the North American marathon record, which she set at the 2022 Chicago Marathon by posting a striking time of 2:18:29, becoming the first American woman to record a sub 2:19 time. After finishing 10th in the 10000m at the Tokyo Games, Sisson will now compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside fellow American athletes O'Keeffe and Lindwurm.

Lindwurm is a two-time winner of the Grandma's Marathon, an annual road race held in Minnesota. She earned her first title in 2021 after clocking 2:29.04 and improved the time to defend her title in 2022 with 2:25.01.

Leonard Korir secures a spot in the USA Marathon Team after four months of uncertainty following the Olympic Trials

Leonard Korir secured third place at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

Four months of uncertainty, since the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials, ended for Leonard Korir as he has now secured a spot to compete in Paris. He settled in third place at the trials after clocking a time of 2:09.57, finishing behind Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, who recorded 2:09.05 and 2:09.06, respectively.

Unlike Mantz and Young, Korir's qualification for the 2024 Games remained ambiguous until June 4, 2024, when the World Athletics announced the expansion of the men's marathon field, with one spot allotted to the USA. After finishing 14th in the 10,000m at the 2016 Games, Korir earned the opportunity to represent the USA Marathon Team alongside Mantz and Clayton.

Young earned the Olympic quota after encouraging his training partner Mantz to finish the race ahead of him at the final few meters of the marathon at the 2024 Olympic Trials in Orlando, Florida. The athletes from USA Marathon Team to compete in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics are as follows:

Leonard Korir Conner Mantz Clayton Young Fiona O'Keeffe Emily Sisson Dakotah Lindwurm