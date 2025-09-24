USA men's freestyle at U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, athletes in action ft Jax Forrest, PJ Duke

The U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025 are scheduled to be held next month from 20 to 27 in Serbia. The tournament will feature several weight brackets in men's freestyle, women's wrestling, and Greco-Roman events.
The initial events of the tournament will start on October 19 with the technical conference of the Greco-Roman team, and followed by the referees' consultation meeting. The matches will officially start on October 20.
On that note, let's know the completed USA men's freestyle team and the complete scheduled and streaming details of the U23 World Wrestling Championships.
U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Schedule of the event
Here is the complete schedule of the competition (local standard time, CEST):
October 20:
- 10:00 AM- Greco-Roman qualification rounds- 63, 77, 87, and 130kg
- 6:00 PM- Greco-Roman semifinals- 63, 77, 87, and 130kg
October 21:
- 10:00 AM- Greco-Roman repechage round- 63, 77, 87, and 130kg
- Followed by Greco-Roman qualification rounds- 55, 67, 72, and 97kg
- 5:00 PM- Greco-Roman semifinals- 55, 67, 72, and 97kg
- 6:00 PM- Greco-Roman finals- 63, 77, 87, and 130kg
October 22:
- 10:00 AM- Greco-Roman repechage round- 55, 67, 72, and 97kg
- Followed by Greco-Roman qualification round- 60, 82kg
- Followed by Women's wrestling qualification round- 50, 72, 76kg
- 4:45 PM- Greco-Roman semifinals- 60, 82kg
- 5:00 PM- Women's wrestling- 50, 72, and 76kg
- 6:00 PM- Greco-Roman finals- 55, 67, 72, and 97kg
October 23:
- 10:00 AM- Greco-Roman repechage round- 60, 82kg
- Followed by Women's wrestling Repechage round- 50, 72, and 76kg
- Followed by Women's wrestling qualification round- 55, 57, 65, and 68kg
- 5:00 PM- Women's wrestling semifinal- 55, 57, 65, and 68kg
- 6:00 PM- Greco-Roman finals- 60, 82kg
October 24:
- 10:00 AM- Women's wrestling repechage round- 55, 57, 65, and 68kg
- Followed by men's freestyle qualification round- 74, 92kg
- Followed by the women's wrestling qualification round- 53, 59, 62kg
- 4:45 PM- Men's freestyle semifinals- 74, 92kg
- 5:00 PM- Women's wrestling semifinals- 53, 59, 62kg
- 6:00 PM- Women's wrestling finals- 55, 57, 65, and 68kg
October 25:
- 10:00 AM- Men's freestyle repechage round- 74, 92kg
- Followed by Women's wrestling repechage round- 53, 59, and 62kg
- Followed by Men's freestyle qualification round- 57, 70, 79, and 125kg
- 5:00 PM- Men's freestyle semifinals- 57, 70, 79, and 125kg
- 6:00 PM- Men's freestyle finals- 74, 92kg
October 26:
- 10:00 AM- Men's freestyle repechage- 57, 70, 79, and 125kg
- Followed by Men's freestyle qualification round- 61, 65, 86, and 97kg
- 5:00 PM- Men's freestyle semifinals- 61, 65, 86, and 97kg
- 6:00 PM- Men's freestyle finals- 57, 70, 79, and 125kg
October 27:
- 4:15 PM- Men's freestyle repechage round- 61, 65, 86, and 97kg
- 6:00 PM- Men's freestyle finals- 61, 65, 86, and 97kg
U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Athletes in action
Several prominent young wrestlers from the USA will be featuring in the event. The US team for the tournament will include the likes of 2025 NCAA Champion, Mitchell Mesebrink, and the U20 world champion in the 70kg bracket, PJ Duke. 2025 Pan American champion, Jax Forrest, will also be featuring in the competition.
Other prominent wrestlers who will be competing in the event include Audrey Gimenez, Otto Black. Levi Haines, Luke Lilledahl, and Rocco Welsh.
U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Where to watch
All the matches of the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025 can be accessed by the fans on the website of United World Wrestling, where live streaming for the same will also be provided via UWW+. Other streaming and broadcasting services are not available on the web.