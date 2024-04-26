USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp: Full list of athletes named to the 2024 roster ft. Abigail Lee and Alex Gonzalez

The roster for the 2024 USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp has been announced, and it consists of 54 age group athletes from across the country. The number is slightly higher than that of 2023 when a total of 52 athletes participated in the camp.

The USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp is an opportunity for swimmers of underrepresented ethnicities to get access to some of the best training facilities offered by the country's swimming association.

The 2024 camp is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 16 in Indianapolis. The four-day outing for swimmers will include pool training, motivational and educational sessions, and team-building activities. Additionally, select swimmers will also get to experience workouts and training sessions led by legends of the sport.

Once the camp concludes, the participants will head to the Lucas Oil Stadium to witness the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials. Speaking on this opportunity for the students, USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development Joel Shinofield said (via USA Swimming):

“This year especially, the camp attendees will be inspired by some of the best athletes in the world as they watch the history-making meet in a football stadium. We are excited to provide this unique experience to these athletes and coaches to help inspire the next generation of our sport.”

All selected swimmers at the camp will get access to lodging, meals, airfare, and ground transportation. Additionally, athletes can also have their coaches accompany them to Indianapolis. While there, coaches will get various educational opportunities as well as the chance to connect with USA Swimming staff and network with other coaches.

USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp: Full list of participants

Here is the full list of athletes qualified for the USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp:

Aaish Dangol, Abigail Lee, Alden Yeo, Alex Gonzalez, Alexa Simmons, Alexa Briseno, Alexander Goodman, Amir All, Andreas Da Silv Ariana Aldeguer, Avery Heron, Azana Karim, Ben Liang, Boburkhan Jakhangirov, Brian Raghunathan, Bryce Gold, Carter Wright, Charles Cancelmo, Lucy Velte, Da'lah German, Darielle Riddle, Eleanor Wang, Elise Nguyen, Emelia Coffey, Erika Opdyke, Gavin Tran, Isabella Zhang, Isabella Riva, Jacob Clark, Jaden Lee, Joshua Lopez, Joyce Liu, Justin Shi, Kaleb James, Kathy Nie, Kayla Thompson, Kessa LaBarre, Kyle Li, London Hughes, Lucas Keapp, Lucy Glynn, Madison Winardi, Nolan Weijland, Oliver Shao, Otis Thai, Owen Lin Serene Jourdy, Sofia Torres, Sophie Pham, Spencer Belbat, Sunny Kang, Syunta Lee, Taylor Thongintra, Viona Sunjaya, Yi Zheng.