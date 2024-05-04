USA Swimming Open Water National Championship 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The swimming world is amped up for the USA Swimming Open Water National Championship 2024. This championship is dated from May 3-5 and is to be held at Nathan Benderson Park.

Multiple celebrated swimmers are registered competition and will be qualified for multiple further events on the basis of it.

Along with this, the US swimmers participating in this championship must also be eligible to be the international representative of the USA in foreign competitions.

Multiple events will be held at the USA Swimming Open Water National Championship like the 10K, 5K, 7.5K, and others.

Day 1 of the event has been concluded with victorious results. The schedule, streaming details, and more have already been released. Here is everything you need to know about the championship.

Schedule for the USA Swimming Open Water National Championship

Day 1

May 3, Friday

Women's 10K National Championship

Swimmers check-in - 6:30 am - 7:45 am

Pre-race Briefing - 7:45 am

Inspection and Roll Call - 7:55 am

Commencement of race - 8:00 am

Men's 10K National Championships

Swimmers check-in - 8:00 am - 10:15 am

Pre-race Briefing - 10:15 am

Inspection and Roll call - 10:25 am

Commencement of race - 10:30 am

Day 2

May 4, Saturday

Men's and Women's 5K Junior National Championships

Swimmers Check-in - 12:30 pm - 1:45 pm

Pre-race Briefing - 1:45 pm

Men's Inspection and Roll Call - 1:55 pm

Men's Start - 2:00 pm

Women's Inspection and Roll Call - 2:01 pm

Women's Start - 2:05 pm

Day 3

May 5, Sunday

Men’s and Women’s 5K National Championships

Swimmers Check-in - 6:00 am - 7:15 am

Pre-race Briefing - 7:15 am

Men's Inspection and Roll Call - 7:25 am

Men's Start - 7:30 am

Women's Inspection and Roll Call - 7:31 am

Women's Start - 7:35 am

Men’s and Women’s 7.5K Junior National Championships

Swimmers Check-in - 7:45 am - 9:00 am

Pre-race Briefing - 9:15 am

Men's Inspection and Roll Call - 9:25 am

Men's Start - 9:30 am

Women's Inspection and Roll Call - 9:31 am

Women's Start - 9:35 am

How and where to watch the USA Swimming Open Water National Championship

The USA Swimming Open Water National Championship will be streamed on the USA Swimming Network. It is a free platform to stream the desired live events. Along with events, users can also witness athlete lifestyle content, exclusive training, and nutrition videos.