USA Swimming Open Water National Championships 2024 Results Today- Katie Grimes and Alex Reymond Top the 10k Event

The USA Swimming Open Water National Championships 2024 has commenced on a powerful note, with Katie Grimes and Alex Reymond dominating the 10K event. This championship is a three-day event, slated from May 3-5, to be held at Sarasota, Florida.

Day 1 has concluded and national titles for the 10k event have been awarded to the stellar performances of the day. The event is also the qualifier for the USA Swimming Water National Team, National Junior Team, and the US roster for the 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Junior Championships.

Katie Grimes enjoyed the first event of the USA Swimming Open Water National Championships. She maintained her teamwork with Claire Weinstein and grabbed the win with grace.

"It was definitely fun. I felt like Claire and I had really good teamwork in the first half, said Grimes. That was kind of the plan to just stick together the first half and then do our own thing in the second half. I felt like we did a really good job," she said (via the USA Swimming website).

Day 2 will come up with the 5K event and the domination is expected to continue. The results for Day 1 have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Results for the USA Swimming Open Water National Championships Day 1

2024 USA Swimming Women's 10K National Championships

Katie Grimes - 1:58.18 Claire Weinstein - 1:58:22 Mariah Denigan - 1:58:38 Ichika Kajimoto - 2:00:34 Ashley Wall - 2:00:36 Brooke Travis - 2:01:12 Anna Auld - 2:03:45 Ella Dyson - 2:03:51 Sianna Savarda - 2:03:53 Claire Stuhlmacher - 2:04:16 Izzy Wilson - 2:04:47 Caroline Benda - 2:05:14 Justice Beard - 2:08:07 Shannon Campbell - 2:08:26 Tatum Janning - 2:08:27 Amelia Kane - 2:12:14 Clemence Richard - 2:12:32 Hazel Mouhidin - 2:14:15 Sarah Larsen - 2:14:17

2024 USA Swimming Men's 10K National Championships

Axel Reymond - 1:53:20 Ivan Puskovitch - 1:53:21 Dylan Gravely - 1:53:21 Trey Dickey - 1:53:29 Taishin Minamide - 1:53:31 Luke Ellis - 1:53:32 Ethan Parker - 1:53:32 Joshua Brown - 1:53:36 Gabriel Manteufel - 1:53:49 Chip Wheelie Shoyat - 1:54:54 Gaku Watanabe - 1:56:04 Ryan Erisman - 1:56:05 Will Siegel - 1:57:54 Connor Fry - 1:58:46 Ben Wainman - 1:58:54 Luke Corey - 1:59:00 Finn Holdredge - 1:59:00 Jackson Scheiber - 1:59:30 Jacob Hamlin - 1:59:53 Charles Schreiner - 2:00:01 William Mullen - 2:02:18 Evan Witte - 2:02:47 Oliver Shao - 2:02:52 Zach Tower - 2:05:19 Ryan Turner - 2:06:02 Kjell Candy - 2:08:16 Knut Robinson - 2:09:38