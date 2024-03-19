USA Swimming Paris Olympic 2024 trials update: Medals revealed

The national governing body for swimming in America, USA Swimming, recently revealed the medals for the US Olympic Swimming Trials 2024 on Twitter. The gold and silver medals share the same design, featuring an outline of the Eiffel Tower as a cutout. On the other hand, the bronze medal is a whole circular medal without the Eiffel Tower outline or cutout.

The medals, as revealed by US Swimming, have the US Olympic team logo along with the American flag, Olympic rings, and the Eiffel Tower. The US Olympic swimming trial will take place from June 15 to 23 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

USA Swimming unveiled the designs for trial medals on Saturday evening and shared them with their fans. They captioned it, saying:

The Olympic trial medals are finally here

It should be noted that Silver medal wins do not guarantee a spot on the Team USA roster for the next Olympic Games in Paris; athletes in second place are typically chosen from a roster of 26 athletes.

However, there are some limitations to the number of athletes that can be included in the roster. Although silver medalists are given priority, they are not guaranteed a spot on the roster, and some may be left out of the team.

Here is a detailed preview of the positions that can qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events 2nd-place finisher in all events (besides 100/200 free) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

In total, up to 20 athletes can qualify for Priority 1, and up to 12 second-place finishers can qualify for Priority 2. However, if there aren't enough doubles, some athletes may miss out on qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

USA Swimming Paris Olympics 2024:Trial Date, Venue and other details need to know

The US Olympic trials are scheduled from June 15 to 23 in Indianapolis, IN, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2024 edition of the Olympic team trials will last for 9 days and have 17 sessions, including 8 prelims and 9 finals.

Lindsay Mintenko, the Managing Director of the US Swimming National Team, stated in an interview (via Swimming World):

“The schedule for Indianapolis will foster an ultra-competitive swimming environment and a fantastic spectator experience,”

He further added:

“The opportunity for our high-performance athletes to compete on a stage of this magnitude is inherent to their growth and development, in and out of the pool"

Indianapolis, the venue for the Olympic Swimming Trials in 1924, is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary of the trial event in 2024.

The meet will commence on Saturday, June 15th, featuring the prelims and finals of the US Men's and Women's 400m freestyle. On Wednesday, June 19th, five finals will occur, including women's 100m and 1500m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, and 100m freestyle.