USA U20 World Team 2024: Full list of qualified athletes from Junior trials ft. Bo Bassett

The trials to determine the USA U20 World Team were recently held between May 31 and June 1 in Ohio. The event saw 10 wrestlers from various categories book their berths for the wrestling team that would compete at the U20 Wrestling Championships scheduled later this year in Spain.

The junior trials to the USA U20 World Team saw numerous close contests in the finals with all the young participants giving it their all to earn a chance to represent their nation on the global stage.

However, the most dominating event that turned out in the event was in the 65 Kg category in which the 2021 U17 World Championships gold medalist, Bo Bassett clinched a dominating victory over the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club athlete, Aden Valencia.

Other prominent names to book their place on the USA U20 World team include Luke Lilledahl, Marcus Blaze, etc.

USA U20 World Team 2024: List of qualified wrestlers from different weight brackets

Here is the complete list of all the wrestlers from different weight brackets who qualified for the USA U20 World Team at the Junior trials:

57 Kg category- Luke Lilledahl from the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club (defeated Jax Forest from the Bishop McCort High School in the finals)

61 Kg category- Marcus Blaze from the Perrysburg Wrestling Club (defeated Benjamin Davino from the Ohio Regional Training Center in the finals)

65 Kg category- Bo Bassett from the Bishop McCort High School Wrestling (defeated Aden Valencia from Titan Mercury Wrestling Club in the finals)

70 Kg category- PJ Duke from the KD Training Centre (defeated Kannon Webster from the Illinois Regional Training Center in the finals)

74 Kg category- Ladarion Lockett from the Cowboy Regional Training Centre (defeated Beau Mantanona from the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in the finals)

79 Kg category- Zack Ryder from the M2 Training Club (defeated Gabriel Arnold from the Hawkeye Wrestling Club in the finals)

86 Kg category- Joshua Barr from the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club (defeated Aeoden Sinclair from the Askren Wrestling Academy in the finals)

92 Kg category- Connor Mirasola from the Askren Wrestling Academy (defeated Ryder Rogotzke from Ohio Regional Training Centre in the finals)

97 Kg category- Justin Rademacher from the Beaver Dam Regional Training Centre (defeated Camden Mcdanel from the Nebraska Wrestling Training Centre in the finals)

125 Kg category- Ben Kueter from the Hawkeye Wrestling Club (defeated Jimmu Mulle from the SERTC Virginia Tech in the finals).