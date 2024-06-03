USA U23 World Team: List of qualified wrestlers from national trials ft. Joshua Saunders

The USA U23 World Team for the U23 Wrestling Championships 2024 is set after the recently concluded junior trials. The Championships is scheduled to be held from October 21-27 in Tirana, Albania.

The USA U23 World Team will led by the 2019 Walsh Ironman champion, Joshua Saunders. The Cornell University wrestler produced a staggering performance during the final of the trials, beating Mat Town Wrestling Club's Wyatt Henson in consecutive rounds.

In the 57 kg category, Max Gallagher will represent the United States after defeating West Point Wrestling Club's Charlie Farmer in the final of the trials. Nic Bouzakis from the Ohio State Athletics also booked his berth for the championships in the 61 kg bracket after his consecutive round victory over Bucknell University's Kurtis Phipps.

On that note, let's take a look at all the qualified wrestlers for the USA U23 World Team.

USA U23 World Team: All qualified wrestlers from the trials

Here is the complete list of all the qualified wrestlers for the USA U23 World Team:

57 Kg category: Max Gallagher from the Pennsylvania Regional Training Centre (defeated Charlie Farmer from the West Point Wrestling Club in the finals)

61 Kg category: Nic Bouzakis from the Ohio Regional Training Centre (defeated Kurtis Phipps from the Buffalo Valley Regional Training Centre in the finals)

65 Kg category: Joshua Saunders from the Spartan Combat Regional Training Centre (defeated Wyatt Henson from the Mat Town USA Wrestling Club in the finals)

70 Kg category: Paniro Johnson from the Cyclone Regional Training Centre (defeated John Wiley from the Oklahoma Regional Training Centre in the finals)

74 Kg category: Hunter Garvin from the IOWA Regional Training Centre (defeated Cael Swensen from the Jackrabbit Wrestling Club in the finals)

79 Kg category: Patrick Kennedy from the Hawkeye Wrestling Club (defeated Julien Ramirez from the Spartan Combat Regional Training Centre in the finals)

86 Kg category: John Gunderson from the Panther Wrestling Club (defeated Vin Lucas Cochran from the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club in the finals)

92 Kg category: Jacob Cardenas from the Spartan Combat Regional Training Centre (defeated Wyatt Voelker from the Panther Wrestling Club in the finals)

97 Kg category: Massoma Endene from the IOWA Regional Training Centre (defeated Christoper Smith from Virginia Tech in the finals)

125 Kg category: Lucas Stoddard from the West Point Wrestling Club (defeated Nathan Taylor from the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club in the finals)