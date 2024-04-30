USA Weightlifting Team for Paris Olympics 2024: List of qualified athletes, pending quotas and more

With the 2024 Paris Olympics all set to start in a few months, the US Weightlifting team is taking proper shape. The US team includes a good mix of some young guns along with some experienced campaigners. The weightlifting competition in Paris will be held between August 7 and11 at the South Paris Arena will be hosting it.

This list of qualified men's and women's athletes comes after the conclusion of the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) World Cup in Thailand on April 11. The US Olympics weightlifting team will be led by the three-time Pan American Championship gold medalist Jourdan Delacruz and the experienced Mary Theisen-Lappen.

In the men's category of the weightlifting team, Hampton Morris leads the way in the 61kg category. All the selections to the US Olympic team are done keeping in mind their place in the Olympic Qualification Rankings. Two weight categories in the men's team are yet to be booked but are expected to be fulfilled by May when the nominations will be finalized.

With all this said, let's dig deeper into all the qualified athletes of different weight categories in the US Olympic weightlifting team.

US Weightlifting Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Qualified Athletes

Women's 49kg - Jourdan Delacruz

Delacruz, currently fourth in the Olympic Qualification Rankings will be leading the charge for the US team in the women's 49kg category. Delacruz has already led the US in various multination tournaments such as the IWF World Cup and the Pan American Championships and has also brought laurels for her nation. On the back of some good performances at the IWF World Cup in Thailand, the Texas native will be looking to clinch her first-ever Olympic medal in Paris.

Women's 71kg - Olivia Reeves

Olivia Reeves who is currently second in the Olympic Qualification Rankings will be the flag bearer for USA in the 71 kg category. Reeves produced some good performances at the recently concluded IWF World Cup during which she clinched gold with 118kg snatch, 150kg clean and jerk, and 268 kg total.

Women's +87kg - Mary Theisen-Lappen

Fifth on the Olympic Qualification Rankings, Mary Theisen-Lappen's experience will be a huge positive for the US Olympic national team in the +87kg category. The two-time Pan American Championship gold medalist also produced a stellar performance at the 2023 IWF Grand Prix II during which she tied her clean and jerk record of 163kg.

Men's 61kg - Hampton Morris

The 20-year-old Hampton Morris is the only qualified member in the men's category of the weightlifting team. Morris's superb performance at the IWF World Cup 2024 pushed his rankings from seven to second. During the event, he also registered a world record in the clean and jerk after he lifted 176kgs.

US Weightlifting Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Pending Quotas

Two remaining quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics are the 89kg men's and the 102kg men's.

Wes Kitts remains the forerunner for the 102 kg division courtesy of his rank (14) in the Olympic Qualification Rankings which can earn him a continental spot. However, the confirmation can be made only after the nominations are finalized in May.

On the other hand for the 89kg category, Nathan Darmon is the favorite to book his berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.