USAG Women’s Collegiate National Championships 2024 Final Results

The 2024 USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships was scheduled between April 12 and April 14 at the Hollinger Field House in West Chester and was hosted by West Chester University.

The USA Gymnastics has been organizing the event since 1983. Since then, the championship has been a major gymnastic event for the colleges unable to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Various colleges such as Brown University, Centenary College, Fisk University, etc. have been affiliated with this gymnastics program.

The USAG Women's Collegiate National Championships was the need of the hour then to represent the second and third divisions of the gymnasts, especially after the first division of the gymnasts received immaculate representation from the NCAA Championships.

In the 2024 event, Lindenwood University successfully defended its title as it accumulated a score of 195.7. The Lions came out strongly in the beam balance gathering 48.475 points and 49.375 points in bars. Hannah Appleget, Jaidan Kossuth, and Jaly Jones were the stars of the show for Lindenwood.

After the finals, Lindenwood University's coach Catelyn Branson expressed her happiness about the title win in the post-match interview. He stated:

"Wow. This team never ceases to amaze me. They gave their entire heart and soul into every routine from the beginning to the end. They had the impossible task this season of putting all of the heartbreak and adversity behind them and being undeniable regardless. There is no doubt that out legacy will be felt by so many for a very long time."

Complete results from the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships 2024 finals

Here are the complete results of the top four teams of the 2024 finals:

1. Lindenwood University- 195.700 points

2. Texas Women's- 195.450 points

3. Air Force- 194.850 points

4. West Chester University- 193.525 points

The second-placed Texas Women's performed superbly in the vault gathering a cumulative score of 49.175. Kaitlyn Hoiland and Daisy Woodring led the stride in the vault events with scores of 9.900 and 9.850. However, the Texas Women's team fairly struggled in the beam balance managing a score of just 48.600 points.

The Air Force gymnastics team finished third at the event with an exemplary performance at the uneven bars event with 49.000 points. Maggie Slife starred at the event for the side with 9.900 points. West Chester University finished third in the tournament courtesy of their floor exercise (48.675 points) and uneven bars (48.675 points) performance.