Usain Bolt donates $2,000,000 as he steps up to support budding athletes

Usain Bolt donated $2 million to his alma mater, Williams Knibb Memorial High School. The contribution is to enhance the school's track and field team ahead of the Athletics Championships.

Ad

In the early 2000s, the legendary Jamaican sprinter's talent was recognized by his school's coaches who encouraged him to become a professional athlete. Bolt is also partnered with Puma to provide his former school athletes with sports gear.

Sleek Jamaica shared the donation news on Wednesday. March 19, with a caption:

"Sprint Legend Usain Bolt @usainbolt reaffirmed his commitment to his high school Alma-mater William Knibb Memorial High School following a $2 million dollar donation toward their preparation for the upcoming Boys and Girls Championships."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Later on, Bolt reshared the post on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @usainbolt

During Bolt's time at William Knibb school, he was initially engaged with cricket. However, his coach encouraged him to look for track and field. During his early career, Pablo McNeil and Dwayne Jarrett coached the sprinting legend.

Ad

Usain Bolt on support for young athletes

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, March 18, the sprinting legend's foundation confirmed its donation of J$6.1 million in cash to six rural high schools to support their preparation for the 2025 Athletics Championships. The foundation expressed its desire to support young athletes.

Ad

The foundation named the schools that will benefit from its donation, including Maggoty High School, William Knibb Memorial High School, Green Island High School, New Forest High School, Sydney Pagon High School, and Lacovia High School.

Reflecting on the donation, the gold medalist said (via (usainbolt.com):

“Being able to support not just my school, but also other schools and young athletes through my foundation, is something I do not take for granted. I know firsthand what track and field has done for my life, and I hope that through this initiative, we can help change the lives of these students young athletes in a positive way.”

Bolt is often seen engaged with the welfare of the children. His foundation also supports educational and cultural developments. Since its incorporation in 2010, with the help of popular sports brands, including Puma, Hublot, Replay, Epson, Wylde, Digicel, Red Stripe, and Persil. The team has helped many aspiring athletes by sponsoring sporting gear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback