Usain Bolt drops 1 word reaction as he reminisces on World Record breaking race alongside Asafa Powell, Tyson Gay and others

Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt recently shared some memories from the peak of his stardom, ie right after the Beijing Olympics. The sprinter shared a throwback photo from his race at the 2009 World Championships, where he created the world record which remains unbroken to date.

Ad

Bolt shared a photo where he was seen outpacing Tyson Gay of the USA, followed by his compatriot and former world record holder, Asafa Powell of Jamaica. He dropped a one-word reaction on his Instagram account,

"C a D e N c E"

Ad

Trending

Nearly a year after proving his supremacy in the 2008 Olympic games, Bolt had arrived in Berlin as one of the top favorites for a gold medal at the 2009 World Athletics Championships. Before this, his best performance was two silver medals that he clinched in the 200m and the 4x100m relay event at the 2007 edition held in Osaka.

However, in Berlin, Usain Bolt rewrote history not once, but twice. He broke his own world record by nearly 0.11 seconds, clocking 9.58 seconds to win the 100m race. Additionally, Bolt also created a new world record in the 200m by clocking 19.19 seconds. He also won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race.

Ad

Usain Bolt recounts the moment when coach Glen Mills advised him to switch to another event

When Usain Bolt was advised by coach Glen Mills to make the 'switch' [Image Source : Getty]

Usain Bolt is well known for his multiple records in the 100m and 200m events. However not many are aware that the Jamaican sprinter wasn't suggested to run 100m, but 400m instead by his coach, Glen Mills.

Ad

According to Bolt's autobiography 'Faster than Lightning', Mills thought that if Bolt trained for the 400m, he would get the strength and stamina required for his main event, i.e. the 200m. Bolt wrote,

"'You should try running another distance.' Coach made it sound like I had a say in the matter, but we both knew it was an instruction. There was a feeling that my form in 200 could be improved by some extra training."

Ad

Bolt further added,

"'Yo, nice idea coach,' I said, when it was first mentioned midway through '07. I like it.' Then he gave me stupid news. 'Usain I think you should take up the 400m again, just like you did in high school.'"

Usain Bolt wasn't too keen to run the 400m, opting for the 100m event. Mills then challenged him to break the Jamaican record in the 200m, if he wanted to run the 100m. Bolt lived up to the challenge, and the rest, as they say, is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback