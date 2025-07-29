Usain Bolt makes courtside appearance to cheer for Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings in game against New York Liberty

Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt once again turned up to cheer for WNBA player Paige Buecker's team Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Wings recently competed against the New York Liberty team in a game that they won by a comfortable margin of 92-82.

Ad

Bolt uploaded a video of the practice session of the Dallas Wings on his Instagram handle. The former Olympic champion sprinter cheered for the team as well.

Bolt captioned the Instagram story as,

"@dallaswings game time"

Screengrab of Usain Bolt's Instagram story [Image Source : Usain Bolt's Instagram]

Bolt had previously attended the game between Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces, which was won by the latter. The Jamaican sprinting sensation also had a chat with Paige Bueckers, who managed to get his autograph on her jersey.

Ad

Trending

The Instagram page of WNBA shared a clip of Bolt's visit to the game between Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces, captioning it as,

"🚨@usainbolt pulled up to the W 🚨 The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is in the building at College Park Center for Aces vs Wings."

Usain Bolt had previously attended the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League in June 2025, where he had a chat with Olympic champions like Julien Alfred, Mondo Duplantis etc. The former Jamaican sprinter had also attended the Jamaican National Trials in Kingston, where he cheered for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Ad

When Usain Bolt's visit at Diamond League left Julien Alfred perplexed

Usain Bolt greets the crowd at the Stockholm Diamond League [Image Source : Getty]

Usain Bolt is undoubtedly an inspiration for thousands of aspiring athletes, and for Olympic champion Julien Alfred, it is no different. However, the St. Lucian sprinter was flabbergasted when Bolt actually made a visit to the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League.

Ad

Alfred halted her interview with the media for a while, as she decided to meet her idol. She remarked,

"What! My idol. Never met him. Now is my chance. My heart is pounding. I’ll be right back."

After meeting the former Jamaican legend, Julien Alfred remarked how he inspired her to follow her dreams. In her words,

"I mean, he has been my idol since I was young. I always wanted to be like him, and I went to school in Jamaica for three years, didn't meet him, and now I finally get a chance to meet him. So, it's such an honor."

Usain Bolt is one of the most decorated track and field athletes of all time. The former Jamaican sprinter has won eight Olympic gold medals overall, apart from holding the world records for both the men's 100m and the men's 200m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More