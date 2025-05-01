Usain Bolt names 3 athletes he wanted to race against

In the first episode of the Puma Go Wild podcast, hosted by former British athlete Colin Jackson, Usain Bolt revealed the names of three athletes he wishes to race against. The legendary Jamaican sprinter named Michael Johnson and Don Quarrie, who dominated track in their time, and the current 400m Olympic and world record holder, Wayde Van Niekerk.

Bolt set his 100m world record in 2009, 9.58 seconds, and his 200m record at 19.30 seconds in 2008. He then lowered his 200m world record to 19.19 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, a record that still holds

During the podcast, Bolt spoke about his wish to race against three athletes, saying (25:00 onwards):

"It would definitely be Michael Johnson and Don Quarrie and I’m very sad that I didn’t get to compete against van Niekerk. We wanted to do a 200m and I was not fit enough. And I was like that’s one thing, you know what? I wish I was fit enough to compete against him."

Michael Johnson’s 200m world record of 19.32 seconds, set during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, stood for 12 years, with Usain Bolt breaking it at the 2008 Beijing Games by two seconds. A year later, he pushed the mark even lower to 19.19 seconds.

Johnson, a four-time Olympic and eight-time world champion, retired in 2001. Though long retired, he continues to contribute to the sport. In April 2025, he launched the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica, and the event aims to revive interest in athletics beyond Olympic cycle.

Van Niekerk, meanwhile, broke Johnson’s 400m world record with a time of 43.03 seconds at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The South African athlete trained with Bolt in Jamaica earlier that year for two weeks and credited Bolt’s encouragement for his world record run.

Don Quarrie, on the other hand, was one of the world’s leading sprinters during the 1970s. In the 1970 Commonwealth Games, he won both the 100m and 200m titles and anchored Jamaica’s 4x100 metres relay team to gold. In 1975, Quarrie equalled the 200m world record of 19.8 seconds and matched the 100m world record of 9.9 seconds at the California Relays, just ahead of the 1976 Montreal Olympics. He retired in 1982 with four Olympic medals to his name.

Usain Bolt opens up about the proudest moment that changed his life

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards - Source: Getty

In the same podcast, Usain Bolt shared the most defining moment of his career, the 2001 World Junior Championships.

"First, when I won juniors, I always tell people this is one of my favorite moments my entire life because I did it in front of home, it was such a big deal, it was first time and it was a massive deal to the country itself and it was the only gold medal. So that moment change my life in so many ways," he said.

Beyond the success, he remembered the intense pressure that was there, adding:

"When you say pressure, that was such a good moment because I've never been so nervous my entire life. World Juniors, I'll never forget, I was walking out the tunnel, and then the other people started chanting 'Bolt, Bolt!', and I'm like 'What's Happening?' You know what I mean? I couldn't stride out. My legs were weak. I put the wrong shoe on the wrong foot. I was losing it, I was so nervous."

Usain Bolt added that experience gave him the confidence, and if he could handle the pressure at home, he could do the same in front of strangers.

