Usain Bolt reacts to World Athletics awarding prize money to Olympic medalists

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt recently reacted to the news of World Athletics awarding prize money to the Olympic gold medalists at the Paris Olympics 2024.

World Athletics, the global governing body, has offered a total prize pool of $2.4m for the Olympic gold medalists with each winner receiving $50,000. The relay medalists will share the amount among themselves. The organizing body has also stated its plans to extend prize money offerings to the silver and bronze medalists in the subsequent 2028 Olympics.

In a World Athletics press release, Lord Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics President, called this decision a pivotal measure to develop the sport. He said:

"The introduction of prize money for Olympic gold medallists is a pivotal moment for World Athletics and the sport of athletics as a whole, underscoring our commitment to empowering the athletes and recognising the critical role they play in the success of any Olympic Games."

Coe further added:

"While it is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal, or on the commitment and focus it takes to even represent your country at an Olympic Games, I think it is important we start somewhere and make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is."

Usain Bolt cheekily reacted to the above announcement by World Athletics via X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Any retroactive payment"

Usain Bolt: An overview of the Jamaican's legendary career

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt had one of the most decorated careers in the history of track and field. The Jamaican dominated every tournament he participated in across his career.

The Jamaican's haul of eight Olympic gold medals came in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay disciplines during three consecutive Olympics from 2008 to 2016. He is also the current world record holder in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay disciplines.

Besides his Olympic tally, Bolt has also won the World Championships eleven times across his career with gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m disciplines between 2009 to 2015. His other achievements include winning the 100m gold at the Diamond League in 2016 and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Bolt's contributions to track and field have earned him numerous awards such as Laureus World Sportsman of the Year (4 times) and IAAF World Athlete of the Year (6 times).