Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett in awe of the Jamaican for his historic achievement at the Olympics

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 15, 2025 03:25 GMT
Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett | (L)- Getty Images, (R) [email protected]

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, expressed her elation as nine years had passed since the Jamaican athlete achieved a historic milestone at the Rio Olympics. Bolt became the first athlete to win three consecutive gold medals in the 100m at the Olympic Games.

After facing a setback in his first Olympic Games in Athens, Usain Bolt went on to improve his performances significantly and emerged as a rising sprint star. The Jamaican athlete won his first gold medal in the men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics with a new world record, which was followed by victories in the 200m as well as the 4x100m relay. However, years later, Team Jamaica was stripped of its 4x100m relay medal in 2017 after Nesta Carter's sample tested positive for a banned substance.

Bolt continued his momentum over the years and won the gold medal in all three events once again at the London Olympics, followed by a similar dominance in his final Olympic appearance in Rio. In the process, Usain Bolt became the first athlete to win the Olympic gold medal in the 100m three times consecutively. As Bolt celebrated nine years since this historic achievement, fans cheered him on for pushing the limits of the sport.

Amid the discussions about Bolt's massive impact in the track world, his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, expressed her awe and penned a short message for the legendary Jamaican athlete on Instagram.

" The greatest ever🙌🏻😍" she wrote.
Usain Bolt reacts to his remarkable achievements | Instagram@kasi.b
Kasi Bennett's heartwarming wish for Usain Bolt

Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Kasi Bennett penned a heartwarming note for Usain Bolt on his birthday. She described Bolt as a family man and lauded his superdad ability for giving their kids the best balance between love, nurturing, and discipline.

“Happy birthday to my forever partner in everything. If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need," she wrote.
Moreover, Bennett highlighted their fun times together and hoped to continue to build their bond.

“Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love. I promise next year I’m back on my embarrassing posts 😂but for now take this serious love. Love you so much my baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️”, she further mentioned.
Usain Bolt has three children with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennet - twin sons Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, and daughter Olympia Bolt.

