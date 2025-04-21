Usain Bolt shares a heartwarming birthday wish for godson NJJ Walker with impressive performance highlights

Usain Bolt shared a heartfelt note on his godson, NJJ's, 14th birthday in a recent update. The latter is the son of Bolt's agent and best friend, Nugent Walker.

Ad

Bolt had a distinguished career in track and field, having won eight Olympic gold medals. The Jamaican athlete also has numerous World Championships wins under his name, including 11 gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal. Along with these incredible feats, he is also still the world record holder of the 100m and 200m dashes.

Outside of his track heroics, the Jamaican is also a family man. He is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, with whom he has one daughter and two sons. Along with this, Bolt also shares a special bond with another kid, NJJ, who is the son of the athlete's childhood best friend and now his agent, Nugent Walker.

Ad

Trending

The Olympian often shares updates with Walker's kid; for NJJ's 14th birthday, Bolt uploaded a video of his godson playing soccer and added a sticker that read:

"Happy Birthday, birthday boy."

Bolt’s Instagram story

Along with this, he shared multiple videos of the kid on his story, where he was seen running on the track. This isn't the first time Bolt has cheered for NJJ; in December 2024, the Jamaican appreciated him for his football skills by sharing a video of his football training at the academy.

Ad

Usain Bolt got real about his feelings of being the face of Jamaica and handling the pressure of being a track athlete

Usain Bolt recently sat for a conversation in the podcast 'Ready Set Go,' hosted by Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green. Bolt spoke about about being the face of Jamaica and opened up about gaining popularity for the first time after delivering staunch performances at the World Junior Championships.

Ad

The Olympic champion was just 15-years-old when he became aware of the passion and expectations of the Jamaican people. Revealing his entire experience, he said:

“So when I was 15, I won in Jamaica. Everywhere I went to Jamaica, people would be like, oh, this young kid here. So I was used to it. And when I ran bad, I was used to the backlash also. So I got both things from when I was young. So I understood how it was. You know what I mean? " Usain Bolt said.

Ad

He added:

"And I kind of figured it out by talking to older people, like why are they like this? And they go on, bro, that's just Jamaicans. They love you when you're winning, they hate you when you lose it. You know what I mean? So they say it."

Usain Bolt recently lost his father, Wellesley Bolt, at the age of 68, who was suffering from a prolonged illness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More