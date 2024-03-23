Usain Bolt shows confidence in Noah Lyles' Paris Olympics campaign, reveals when it will get difficult for him

Usain Bolt recently spoke about the top athletes on the circuit this year as well as the upcoming Olympic games, including Noah Lyles.

Lyles has had a pretty successful career so far, winning bronze in the 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics. He also has six gold medals across two World Championships in 2022 and 2023. The American was particularly impressive in last year's edition of the tournament in Budapest, where he won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events.

In an interview with Athletics Weekly, Usain Bolt spoke about a variety of topics ranging from being at the Olympics to the scope of track and field in the near future. Bolt opened up about Noah Lyles winning the Olympics and the challenges that lie ahead of him as an athlete. The Jamaican said that winning persistently is where things can be difficult but touted Lyles to do great things in the future.

" I think he( Noah Lyles) showed last year that he can. Where it gets difficult is the next four years when you have to do it back to back to back. That's when it becomes an issue. Winning once is never an issue. He is showing that he is training hard, working good and showing a lot of potential. No doubt he is going to do great things going forward," he said. ( Timestamp- 1:10)

Expand Tweet

Usain Bolt's football career

Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022

Usain Bolt made his final appearance as a track and field athlete at the World Championships in 2017. He participated in the 100m and the 4x100m relay. Bolt won the bronze medal in the 100m which ended his incredible unbeaten winning streak.

Bolt always expressed his interest in pursuing a career as a professional football player. In an attempt to chase his personal goal, Bolt played a trial match for Borussia Dortmund in March 2018.

After the trial match, he continued to train in pursuit of making it to the professional football leagues. The legendary sprinter played a pre-season match in the Australian A league where he ended up scoring two goals. The Central Coast Mariners offered Bolt a contract after pre-season. However, the Jamaicans decided not to go forward with the offer.

Bolt's track and field career was riddled with success, as he won eight Olympic gold medals, among other accolades.