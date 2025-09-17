Usain Bolt welcomes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to 'retirement club' as sprinter concludes her legendary career at World Championships

Usain Bolt recently welcomed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to the 'retirement club'. The veteran Jamaican sprinter had recently participated in the penultimate race of her career at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo, i.e. the women's 100m finals, where she finished sixth overall.
Bolt shared a photo of himself with the Olympic champion sprinter on his X account [formerly Twitter]. The former sprinting sensation also congratulated Fraser-Pryce for her long, illustrious career as a Jamaican sprinter.
Bolt expressed his admiration for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as he wrote in the caption of his X account post, .
"Big up yourself @realshellyannfp Congrats on all your achievements over the years! Incredible Legacy you set. Real Legend. PS. Welcome to the retirement club @realshellyannfp"
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been the female equivalent of Usain Bolt in track and field. She won a total of eight Olympic medals [including three gold medals] and 16 World Championship medals [including 10 gold medals] in her sprinting career. The World Championships at Tokyo would mark her final appearance as a Jamaican athlete.
After finishing sixth in her final individual race, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is looking forward to participate for one last time as a Jamaican sprinter in the women's 4x100m relay event at the World Championships in Tokyo.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's performance this 2025 season
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has had an eventful career from her international debut as an athlete in 2007 to her swan song in 2025. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce started her 2025 season on a decent note at an athletic meet in Kingston, Jamaica, which she won with a timing of 10.94 seconds.
The Jamaican sprinter also contributed to a bronze medal for the Jamaican team in the women's 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Relays held in Guangzhou, China.
Fraser-Pryce's best performance came up at her final event in Jamaica, i.e. the Jamaican National Trials. She clocked a best timing of 10.91 seconds this year in the 100m finals, and qualified for the World Championships with ease. Her best performance at the Wanda Diamond League 2025 came in both the meets held at Doha and Brussels respectively, where she stood fourth overall. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had previously won the Diamond League title five times as an athlete from 2012 to 2022, with her final title victory coming in 2022.
The Jamaican athlete made it to the finals of the women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, where she eventually finished sixth with a timing of 11.03 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is now awaiting the 4x100m relay event, whose preliminaries shall be held on September 20, while the finals shall be held on September 21, i.e. the last day of the World Championships.