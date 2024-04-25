USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The USATF Bermuda Grand Prix is all set to be held on April 28, Sunday in the Flora Duffy South Field Stadium in Bermuda. Organized by the USATF, the national governing body of the USA for track and field, the upcoming tournament will be the third edition of the tournament.

The tournament consists of various events such as the hurdles, triple jump, sprint, etc. Moreover, the tournament also allows the aspiring track and field athletes of Bermuda to showcase their talents on the global stage. The tournament also has a separate event (Fastest Kids on the Rock) for the children.

Some of the most high-profile athletes from different countries will be taking part in the competition, which includes the six-time World Championship gold medalist Noah Lyles, and the five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Sponsored by some of the biggest names in the global circuit such as Nike and Toyota, the event offers handsome prize money to the winners and the runner-up of the different events. The winner of an event in the tournament will be taking home around $30,000, while the second, third, and fourth-placed contestants will receive $20,000, $12,500, and $7,500 respectively.

USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 2024: Complete schedule of the event

Noah Lyles all set to headline the 2024 edition of the Bermuda Grand Prix

Here is the complete schedule of the USATF Grand Prix in Bermuda:

4:00 PM ET- Fastest kids on the rock

4:35 PM ET- Master's Women's 400m

4:40 PM ET- Master's Men's 400m

4:45 PM ET- Men's Triple Jump

5:03 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles

5:12 PM ET- Women's 800m

5:17 PM ET- Men's Triple Jump

5:25 PM ET- Women's 100m

5:35 PM ET- Men's 1500m

5:47 PM ET- Men's 200m

5:57 PM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles

6:02 PM ET- Women's Long Jump

6:07 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles

6:17 PM ET- Women's 400m

6:27 PM ET- Men's 400m

6:31 PM ET- Women's Long Jump

6:42 PM ET- Women's 200m

6:52 PM ET- Men's 100m

USATF Bermuda Grand Prix: Where to Watch?

Elaine Thompson-Herah set to feature in the 2024 Bermuda grand Prix

All the events from the 2024 edition of the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Besides, all the live updates from the events will also be made available on the official websites of USATF and World Athletics.

The audiences can also experience the events of the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix live from the Flora Duffy South Field Stadium.

The pricing of tickets ranges from $20 for general seats and $100 for the grandstand seats. Besides, the fans can also book VIP packages from the official site of the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.