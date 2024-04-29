USATF Bermuda Grand Prix Final Results: Noah Lyles tops men's 100m sprint, Abby Steiner claims crown in women's 200m

The 2024 Bermuda Grand Prix has drawn to a close, but only after giving spectators at the Flora Duffy Stadium and viewers at home a delightful show. The competition boasted a field full of Olympians and World Champions from across the globe, and each event was as thrilling as the last.

As always, the most anticipated events were the men's and women's 100m and 200m sprints, and all four races lived up to the hype.

Continuing his winning streak from the Tom Jones Memorial, reigning World Champion Noah Lyles registered his first victory of the Olympic year on international soil. Running the 100m, the American sprinted to gold as the only man to duck under the 10-second mark. Behind him in second place was Canadian Aaron Brown, while PJ Austin took third.

The women's 100m sprint at the Bermuda Grand Prix was a close race, with an American 1-2 on the podium. It was World Champion Tamara Davis who finished first, with LSU star Kortnei Johnson clinching silver and 19-year-old Jamaican sensation Alana Reid settling for bronze.

The men's 200m was an incredibly close race, with the top three finishing within 0.3 seconds of each other. Jereem Richards was first with a 20.39, Matthew Boling was second with a 20.42, and Udodi Onwuzurike claimed bronze with a 20.61.

Meanwhile, the women's 200m sprint at the Bermuda Grand Prix saw Abby Steiner storm to victory in a dominant manner to add the finishing touches of perfection. Steiner clocked a 22.71 for her gold, making her the only woman to breach the 23-second mark. Behind her was Texas youngster Kynnedy Flannel who took silver, with Ashanti Moore clambering onto the podium for bronze.

USATF Bermuda Grand Prix: Full Results

Women's 100m (Wind: 2.2 m/s)

Tamari Davis - 11.04 Kortnei Johnson - 11.27 Alana Reid - 11.29 Kemba Nelson - 11.30 Sedrickia Wynn - 11.33 Javianne Oliver - 11.34 Lauren Rain James - 11.51

Women's 200m (Wind: 3.0 m/s)

Abby Steiner - 22.71 Kynnedy Flannel - 23.01 Ashanti Moore - 23.12 Lauren Rain James - 23.48 Kortnei Johnson - 23.51 Natassha McDonald - 24.53

Women's 400m

Stacey-Ann Williams - 51.71 Jessika Gbai - 53.00 Paola Moran - 53.21 Gabby Scott - 53.57 Junelle Bromfield - 54.09 Rushell Clayton - 54.48 Courtney Okolo - 54.77

Women's 800m

Hannah Segrave - 2:06.00 Sadi Henderson - 2:06.10 Kendra Coleman - 2:06.58 sb Presley Weems - 2:07.01 Addy Townsend - 2:07.21 Brenna Detra - 2:08.66 Aziza Ayoub - 2:09.60 DNF - Shannon Meisberger

Women's 400m Hurdles

Shiann Salmon - 56.59 Cassandra Tate - 57.04 Aminat Jamal - 57.94 Yanique Haye-Smith - 58.18 Nnenya Hailey - 59.16 Shannon Meisberger - 1:00.07 Sanique Walker - 1:01.06

Women's Long Jump

Monae' Nichols - 6.91 Chanice Porter - 6.62 Jasmine Moore - 6.60 Tiffany Flynn - 6.53 Tissanna Hickling - 6.33 Rougui Sow - 6.01 Alysbeth Felix - 5.88

Men's 100m (Wind: 3.0 m/s)

Noah Lyles - 9.96 Aaron Brown - 10.09 Pjai Austin - 10.10 Kendal Williams - 10.11 JT Smith - 10.11 Kadrian Goldson - 10.16 Cejhae Greene - 10.24 Nadale Buntin - 10.46

Men's 200m (Wind: +4.9)

Jereem Richards - 20.39 Matthew Boling - 20.42 Udodi Onwuzurike - 20.61 Elijah Morrow - 20.62 Josephus Lyles - 20.73 Micaiah Harris - 20.74 David Dunlap - 20.85 Nadale Buntin - 20.93

Men's 400m

Kirani James - 46.00 Alonzo Russell - 47.05 Demish Gaye - 47.15 Elija Godwin - 47.38 Asa Guevara - 47.50 Daeqwan Bulter - 51.88 DNS Jaheel Hyde

Men's 1500m

Rob Heppenstall - 3:53.07 Max Davies - 3:53.96 Jaxson Hoey - 3:54.86 Luca Chatham - 3:55.32 Dage Minors - 3:55.41 Mark Shannon - 3:55.72 Marc Carrera - 3:57.21 Derek Gross - 4:02.65 Victor Palumbo - 4:04.35

Men's 100m Hurdles (Wind: 3.5m/s)

Joshua Zeller - 13.38 Louis Rollins - 13.45 Myles Hunter - 13.75 Max Hairston - 13.87 Rafael Pereira - 14.03 DNS Damion Thomas

Men's Triple Jump

Jaydon Hibbert - 17.33 Jah-Nhai Perinchief - 17.13 Jordan Scott - 17.05 Donald Scott - 16.72 Kaiwan Culmer - 16.43 Chris Benard - 16.21

Noah Lyles on his Bermuda Grand Prix victory

Meanwhile, American Noah Lyles will walk away from the Flora Duffy Stadium fairly satisfied with his performance. The 2024 season has already seen the World Champion extend his medal collection with two silvers at the World Indoor Championships, and the victory at the Bermuda Grand Prix is proof of his burgeoning form.

Speaking on his win after the race, Lyles told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports,

“All together, I think it was a pretty well-put-together race. I felt that I had a pretty average start, (and then) my acceleration kicked in.”

As the Olympics beckon, fans will be excited to see the times Noah Lyles clocks in upcoming competitions, and if he can live up to his goal of winning four golds in Paris.