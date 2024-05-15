The USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix is slated to commence on May 17 and continue till May 18. Multiple top-notch athletes will grace the event at the Drake Stadium in Los Angeles. The USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix was established in 2023 and holds the motive of captivating the interests of athletes from all around the globe before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Top athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Jake Wightman, and more will be seen competing in their respective events. Laughlin-Levrone was about to make her 400m hurdles debut at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix. However, she is now running in the 200m race.

She will be competing with renowned athletes Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Abby Steiner, and Rhasidat Adeleke. Along with this, the entire schedule for the event has been released. Let's have a look at it.

Schedule for the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2024

Day 1, Friday, May 17

Timezone - All Times Pacific

Men's and Women's Hammer Throw - 5:00 pm Women's Pole Vault - 6:30 pm Women's 800 heat D - 6:35 pm Women's 800 heat C - 6:40 pm Women's 800 heat B - 6:45 pm Men's 800 heat C - 6:50 pm Men's 800 heat B - 6:55 pm Women's 3000 steeplechase - 7:00 pm Men's 3000 steeplechase heat B - 7:15 pm Men's 3000 steeplechase - 7:30 pm Men's and Women's Discus Throw - 7:30 pm Women's 1500 heats C - 7:45 pm Women's 1500 heats B - 7:52 pm Men's 1500 heats C - 8:00 pm Men's 1500 heats B - 8:07 pm Women's 5000 heat B - 8:14 pm Women's 5000 heat A - 8:34 pm Men's 5000 heat B - 8:54 pm Men's 5000 heat A - 9:14 pm

Day 2, Saturday, May 18

USATF Masters Women's 200m - 11:40 am USATF Masters Men's 200m - 11:45 am Women's 100m B race - 11:50 am National Anthem - 11:53 am Women's Triple Jump - 11:58 am Women's 100m hurdles - 12:03 pm Women's 800m - 12:13 pm Men's Pole Vault - 12:20 pm Men's 1500 m - 12:23 pm Men's Shot Put - 12:28 pm Men's 400 m hurdles - 12:35 pm Women's Triple Jump - final 3 jumps - 12:38 pm Women's 400 m - 12:45 pm Men's 400 m - 12:54 pm Women's 100 m - 1:03 pm Men's Shot put - Final 3 throws - 1:08 pm Men's 100 m - 1:15 pm Women's 200 m - 1:23 pm Men's 800 m - 1:31 pm Women's 400 m hurdles - 1:41 pm Women's 1500 m - 1:49 pm

How and where to watch the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix?

The track and field enthusiasts can watch the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on USATF.TV at 8:00 pm and it will also be broadcast on NBC/Peack at 3:00 pm (Eastern time zone).