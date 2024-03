USATF Masters Indoor Championships 2024: Schedule, where to watch and more

The USATF Master's Indoor Championships 2024 is set to take place between March 21 and March 24. The tournament will be held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Centre in Chicago.

The tournament was held for the first time in 1975 and since then it has been one of the premier annual track and field events of the circuit. Numerous Olympians such as Bill Rodgers and Dwight Stones have participated in the event over the years. It consists of a large number of events such as Pentathlon, Super Throws, Race Walks, etc.

Registration for the event was already done last month and more than 3000 athletes have registered for the event. In the 2023 event last time around which was held in Nashville two US records were registered in the 4*400m relay and the 4*800m relay.

Schedule of events in the USATF Master's Indoor Championships 2024

Here is the complete schedule of events from Day 1 to Day 4 of the USATF Master's Indoor Championships 2024:

Day 1 of the USATF Indoor Championships (March 21)

Pentathlon:

8:00 AM ET W70-89 - Finals

8:15 AM ET M70-89 - Finals

8:30 AM ET W60-69 - Finals

9:15 AM ET M60-69 - Finals

9:45 AM ET W25-59 - Finals

10:30 AM ET M50-59 - Finals

11:45 AM ET M25-49 - Finals

Track:

Noon ET W50-64 3000 m -Finals

12:20 PM ET W25-49 3000 m- Finals

12:40 PM ET M65 3000 m- Finals

1:00 PM ET M60 3000 m- Finals

1:20 PM ET M50-59 3000 m- Finals

1:40 PM ET M40-49 3000 m- Finals

2:00 PM ET M25-39 3000 m- Finals

2:30 PM ET W65-89 3000 m- Finals

3:00 PM ET M70-94 3000 m- Finals

3:30 PM ET W60-79 1 Mile Race Walk- Finals

3:55 PM ET W25-59 1 Mile Race Walk- Finals

4:20 PM ET M70-94 1 Mile Race Walk- Finals

4:45 PM ET M60-69 1 Mile Race Walk- Finals

5:10 PM ET M30-59 1 Mile Race Walk- Finals

5:30 PM ET W60 60 m- Prelims

5:35 PM ET W55 60 m- Prelims

5:40 PM ET W45 60 m- Prelims

5:45 PM ET W40 60 m- Prelims

5:47 PM ET W35 60 m- Prelims

5:50 PM ET M80 60 m- Prelims

5:53 PM ET M75 60 m- Prelims

5:55 PM ET M70 60 m- Prelims

6:05 PM ET M65 60 m- Prelims

6:15 PM ET M60 60 m- Prelims

6:25 PM ET M55 60 m- Prelims

6:35 PM ET M50 60 m- Prelims

6:50 PM ET M45 60 m- Prelims

6:56 PM ET M40 60 m- Prelims

7:02 PM ET M35 60 m- Prelims

7:08 PM ET M30 60 m- Prelims

7:15 PM ET M25-29 60 m- Prelims

Field:

2:30 PM ET M80-89 Weight Throw- Finals

3:15 PM ET M80-89 Super Weight- Finals

4:00 PM ET M70-79 Weight Throw- Finals

5:00 PM ET M70-79 Super Weight- Finals

Day 2 of the USATF Indoor Championships (March 22)

Track:

8:00 AM-8:30 AM ET Men's 60m Hurdles- Prelims

8:42 AM-9:11 AM ET Women's 60m - Prelims

9:14 AM-9:17 AM ET Women's 60m- Finals

9:19AM-9:53 AM ET Men's 60m- Finals

10:10 AM-10:17 AM ET Women's 60m Hurdles- Finals

10:17 AM-11:53 AM ET Men's 60m Hurdles- Finals

12:05 AM-2:10 PM ET Men's 3000m Race Walk- Finals

2:40 PM-3:22 PM ET Women's 400m- Finals

3:25 PM-4:53 PM ET Men's 400m- Finals

5:20 PM ET- 4*800 Relays- Finals

Field:

8:00 AM ET M70-79 Triple Jump- Finals

8:00 AM ET M25-49 Weight Throw- Finals

8:00 AM ET M60 Shot Put- Finals

8:15 AM ET M65 Pole Vault- Finals

8:15 AM ET W70-94 Long Jump- Finals

9:30 AM ET M80-99 Long Jump- Finals

9:45 AM ET M60-69 Triple Jump- Finals

9:45 AM ET M65 Shot Put- Finals

10:00 AM ET M30-49 Super Weight- Finals

11:00 AM ET W60-69 Long Jump- Finals

11:15 AM ET M70-79 Pole Vault- Finals

11:15 AM ET M70-79 Shot Put- Finals

11:45 AM ET W40-49 Long Jump- Finals

Noon PM ET M50-59 Weight Throw- Finals

12:30 PM ET M25-39 High Jump- Finals

12:45 PM ET M80-94 Shot Put- Finals

1:00 PM ET W50-59 Long Jump- Finals

1:15 PM ET W25-39 Long Jump- Finals

1:30 PM ET M50-59 Super Weight- Finals

2:00 PM ET M55 High Jump- Finals

2:15 PM ET M60 Pole Vault- Finals

3:00 PM ET W75-94 Weight Throw- Finals

4:00 PM ET M50 High Jump- Finals

4:00 PM ET W75-94 Super Weight- Finals

6:00 PM ET M40-49 High Jump- Finals

Day 3 of the USATF Indoor Championships (March 23)

Track:

8:00 AM ET- 9:00AM Women's 200m- Prelims

9:00 AM ET- 11:05 AM Men's 200m- Prelims

11:20 AM ET- 12:30 PM Women's 1 Mile Run- Finals

12:40 PM ET- 2:20 PM- Men's 1 Mile Run- Finals

2:45 PM ET- 4*200m Relays- Finals

Field:

8:00 AM ET - Men's Long Jump- Finals

8:00 AM ET - Men's Triple Jump- Finals

8:00 AM ET - Women's Triple Jump- Finals

8:45 AM ET- Women's Pole Vault- Finals

Noon ET- Men's Pole Vault- Finals

Other events of the day include Shot Put and Weight Throws.

Day 4 of the USATF Indoor Championships (March 24)

Track:

8:00 AM ET- 8:40 AM- Women's 200m- Finals

8:44 AM ET- 9:40 AM- Men's 200m- Finals

9:55 AM ET- 10:36 AM- Women's 800m- Finals

10:52 AM ET- 12:18 PM- Men's 800m- Finals

12:45 PM ET- 4*400 Relays- Finals

Field:

8:00 AM ET- Women's High Jump- Finals

8:00 AM ET- Women's Shot Put- Finals

8:00 AM ET- Meen's Long Jump- Finals

8:45 AM ET- Men's Pole Vault- Finals

Noon ET- Men's High Jump - Finals

Where to Watch the USATF Master's Indoor Championships 2024?

All the events from the USATF Master's Indoor Championships will be broadcast live on the USATF.TV, NBC, and Peacock. Besides, all the live updates from the events will be available on the official site of the USATF.