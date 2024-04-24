USATF Road Mile Championships 2024 Results: Rachel McArthur and Vincent Ciattei win national titles

The USATF Road Mile Championships was the fifth race of the 2024 USATF Running Circuit. The USATF Running Circuit is a road series that features USATF championships from one mile through the marathon and captivates the attention of the best American runners. It took place on April 23 at the downtown streets of Des Moines, Iowa.

Multiple runners turned heads with their remarkable performances. However, the ones that absolutely stood out in the race were Rachel McArthur and Vincent Ciattei. Both athletes won national titles at the USATF Road Mile Championships.

Ciattei was extremely close to Hobb Kessler's world record. He pulled up a 3:56.97 at the USATF Road Mile Championships. The world record was clocked in at 3:56.13. Rachel McArthur continued her strong journey in the USATF Road Mile Championships as well, a few days after clocking a 4:07.28 personal best for 1500m at Wale Forest last Friday.

Results of USATF Road Mile Championships

The USATF Road Mile Championships

Let's have a look at the numbers of the athletes at the USATF Road Mile Championships on April 23, 2024.

USATF Men's 1 Mile Championships

Vincent Ciattei at the USATF Road Mile Championships

1st- Vincent Ciattei - 3:57

2nd- John Reniewicki - 3:59

3rd- Alec Basten - 4:00

4th - Abraham Alvarado - 4:01

5th - Macauley Franks - 4:03

6th - Ben Veatch - 4:03

7th - Shane Streich - 4:04

8th - Jake Gillum - 4:04

9th - Caleb Webb - 4:05

10th - Nick Randazzo - 4:08

USATF Women's 1 Mile Championships

1st - Rachel McArthur - 4:33

2nd - Anna Camp Bennett - 4:34

3rd - Michaela Degenero - 4:35

4th - Alexina Teubel - 4:35

5th - Angelina Ellis - 4:36

6th - Anna Gibson - 4:37

7th - Emma Grace Hurley - 4:37

8th - Annie Frisbie - 4:37

9th - Allie Wilson - 4:40

10th - Melissa Tanaka - 4:42

Grand Blue Mile

1st - Kyle Pape - 4:21

2nd - Austin O'Brien - 4:23

3rd - Josh Evans - 4:23

4th - Sam Pinkowski - 4:24

5th - William Lusty - 4:26

6th - Caleb Benzing - 4:26

7th - Leif Klarqvist - 4:30

8th - Tyson Wieland - 4:32

9th - Zachary Katzman - 4:33

10th - Drew Burmahl - 4:33

Virtual Grand Blue Mile

1st - Todd Delcour - 4:54

2nd - Douglas Miller - 7:27

3rd- Rod Van Genderen - 8:01

4th - Mary Beth Utley - 9:58

5th - Melissa Oxendale - 11:22

6th - Marcy Marro - 11:48

7th - Coleen Waage - 15:08

8th - Jill Pecinovsky - 15:17

9th - Julie Nuehring - 19:17

10th - Janet Ahrens - 23:05

The USATF Championship medals and USATF Running Circuit points will be given to the men and women finishing in top 10.