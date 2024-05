The USATF Throws Festival 2024 was held on May 4, 2024, in Tuscon Arizona. Organized by the United States Track and Field. The tournament consists of numerous events such as shot put, high hump, and hammer throw, etc.

Participants from various parts of the world graced the 2024 edition of the USATF Throws Festival. However, it was the athletes from the USA who bagged the most number of laurels in the tournament.

Led by the likes of Brook Anderson in the Women's Hammer Throw (first in the event with a distance of 79.92m) and Vashti Cunningham in the women's jump (first in the event with 1.90m), USA dominated the 2024 USATF Throws Festival.

With all this said, let's have a look at the results from the USATF Throws Festival 2024.

USATF Throws Festival 2024: Complete Results of the events

Vashti Cunningham

Here is the complete list of results from all the events of the USATF Throws Festival 2024:

Men's High Jump

1. Tejaswin Shankar, India- 2.23m

2. Earnest Sears, USA- 2.23m

3. Roberto Vilches, Mexico- 2.23m

4. Ethan Harris, USA- 2.18m

5. Sarvesh Anil Kushare, India- 2.13m

6. Django Lovett, Canada- 2.13m

7. Stefan Duvivier, Canada- 2.13m

8. Darius Carbin, USA- 2.08m

Men's Pole Vault

1. Clayton Fritsch, USA- 5.82m

2. Luke Winder, USA- 5.62m

3. Zachery Bradford, USA- 5.52m

4. Cole Walsh, USA- 5.52m

5. Nate Richartz, USA- 5.52m

6. Trevor Stephenson, USA- 5.37m

7. Garrett Starkey, USA- 5.22m

Men's Shot Put

1. Payton Otterdahl, USA- 22.41m

2. Rajindra Campbell, Jamaica- 21.69m

3. Uziel Nunoz, Mexico- 21.68m

4. Jordan Geist, USA- 21.23m

5. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Nigeria- 20.97m

6. Roger Steen, USA- 20.79m

7. Adrian Piperi, USA- 20.77m

8. Eric Favors, Ireland- 20.10m

Men's Dicus Throw

1. Joseph Brown, USA- 64.57m

2. Reggie Jaggers, USA- 64.25m

3. Fedrick Dacres, Jamaica - 64.07m

4. Turner Washington, USA- 63.90m

5. Brian Williams, USA- 63.89m

6. Dallin Shurts, USA- 63.65m

7. Jeffrey Williams, USA- 60.43m

8. Jordan Roach, USA- 59.91m

Men's Hammer Throw

1. Daniel Haugh, USA- 79.91m

2. Danzel Comenentia, Netherlands- 77.75m

3. Rudy Winkler, USA- 76.89m

4, Brock Eager, USA- 75.28m

5. Jordan Geist, USA- 74.58m

6. Tyler Williams, USA- 73.91m

7. Justin Stafford, USA- 72.50m

8. Tyler Merkley, USA- 72.34m

Men's Javelin Throw

1. Cameron Mcentyre, Australia- 81.56m

2. Sindri Gudmundsson, Iceland- 81.21m

3. Marc Minichello, USA- 81.19m

4. Donavon Banks, USA- 80.82m

5. Chinecherem Nnamdi, Nigeria- 79.31m

Women's High Jump

1. Vashti Cunningham, USA- 1.90m

2. Zarriea Williams, USA- 1.87m

3. Ximena Esquivel, Mexico- 1.82m

4. Kimberly Williamson, Jamaica- 1.82m

5. Diana Ramos, Venezuela- 1.77m

Women's Pole Vault

1.Rachel Baxter, USA- 4.50m

2. Emily Grove, USA- 4.30m

3. Kortney Oates, USA- 4.15m

4. Rahel Hyink, Canada- 4.15m

5. Jill Marois, USA- 4.15m

Women's Shot Put

1. Daniel Thomas, Jamaica- 18.87m

2. Adelaide Aquilla, USA- 18.47m

3. Jessica Ramsey, USA- 18.34m

4. Jessica Woodard, USA- 18.06m

5. Lloydricia Cameroon, Jamaica- 17.46m

Women's Discus Throw

1. Gabi Jacobs, USA- 61.80m

2. Chioma Onyekwere, Nigeria- 59.31m

3. Elena Bruckner, USA- 59.26m

4. Julia Tunks, Canada- 59.22m

5. Micaela Hazlewood, USA- 58.98m

Women's Hammer Throw

1. Brooke Andersen, USA- 79.92m

2. Jie Zhao, China- 74.10m

3. Annette Echikunwoke, USA- 73.80m

4. Rachel Tanczos, USA- 73.53m

5. Janee Kassanavoid, USA- 73.00m

Women's Javelin Throw

1. Maggie Malone-Hardin, USA- 60.17m

2. Alizee Minard, France- 58.68m

3. Madison Wiltrout, USA- 57.78m

4. Lianna Davison, Australia- 56.71m

5. Luz Castro, Mexico- 55.07m